Tipsheet

The Pentagon's Abortion Tourism Is Even Worse Than Previously Disclosed

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 20, 2023 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Pentagon is refusing to reverse its policy to fund travel for female troops seeking abortions. They're doing so even as hundreds of military promotions are held up by a number of Senate Republicans, who say the practice of abortion tourism is a violation of the Hyde Amendment -- a longstanding law that prohibits taxpayer funding of the procedure. 

According to the office of Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville, "The hold simply requires military nominations and promotions to be processed through regular order rather than being approved by unanimous consent in large batches."

Now, Townhall is learning the Pentagon's policy has no restrictions and women are free to travel, on the taxpayer dollar, to obtain abortions at any point in a pregnancy. This includes late term abortion in states where it is still permitted -- like Colorado and New York.

"Biden DoD confirmed at a SASC (Senate Armed Services Committee) briefing today that female service members or their dependents can use taxpayer dollars to travel to a state at any time during the pregnancy (including up until the moment of birth) for an abortion," a Senate aide says. 

Earlier this week the White House justified the abortion policy and claimed it was essential for female troops to receive abortions due to a self-inflicted recruiting crisis. 

Meanwhile, the Pentagon gives far more benefits to women seeking abortions than to troops wanting to attended family funerals. 

