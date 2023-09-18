The Bizarre Tale of the Missing F-35 Might Have Ended
Progressive Politics Is a Poor Substitute For Talent
Welker Uses Trump to Launch MTP, and Ayman Mohyeldin Repeats CNN's Debunk Blunder
Neutering The CIA: The Book On The Police State And Government Weaponization
What Does God Most Care About?
'Will the Last Steelworker Out of Pittsburgh Please Turn Out the Light?'
Sex and the City: Political Edition
Is Google Guilty of Being Too Popular With Consumers?
National Voter Registration Day: Celebrate by Making Sure Voter Registrations and Rolls ar...
Americans Disenrolled From Medicaid Have Other Health Insurance Options
Should We Believe Recent JFK Assassination Revelations?
Was New Mexico Governor’s Failure Just a Trial Balloon?
'Insane:' Johns Hopkins Professor Reveals Stunning Truth About New COVID Vaccines
Poll Offers What Could Be Valuable Lesson for Republicans on Abortion in 2024
Tipsheet

Jim Jordan Calls for October 11 Meeting With Special Counsel David Weiss

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  September 18, 2023 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana


Back in July, the Department of Justice (DOJ) informed House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) that U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who has since been designated as special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland, would be made available to the Committee to answer questions on Hunter Biden's sweetheart plea deal. On Monday, Jordan sent a letter to Garland requesting that Weiss avail himself to the Committee on October 11, according to The Hill, which obtained the letter. 

Advertisement

That's not the only demand that Jordan has. The chairman is also asking for documents related to the investigation, which IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler have raised serious concerns with. 

As The Hill mentions about the demands:

The letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, obtained by The Hill, shows the committee is seeking an Oct. 11 interview with Weiss, who previously said he was willing to speak with the panel.

But it also shows the panel requesting interviews with other top DOJ officials mentioned in testimony by the IRS whistleblowers, including U.S. Attorney for D.C. Matthew Graves and Lesley Wolf, a deputy to Weiss.

...

Jordan also asks for a significant volume of documents tied to the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden, who was indicted just last week on charges related to failing to acknowledge drug use when seeking to buy a weapon. It’s unclear if additional tax charges are forthcoming.

Those documents include a PowerPoint regarding the investigation and any notes or emails related to an Oct. 7 meeting in which Shapley recalled Weiss saying he sought and was denied special counsel status, leaving him unable to pursue charges outside of Delaware.

The letter shows the panel is pulling at new threads about the meeting, including following up on recent testimony provided by FBI agent Thomas Sobocinski, who leads the Baltimore field office and recently told congressional investigators he had no recollection of Weiss claiming he was being blocked from seeking special counsel status.

Recommended

That Miserable Bag Of Goo Mitt Romney Slinks Away Humiliated Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Garland and Weiss have caused considerable confusion when it comes to changing their stories about the kind of power Weiss had in bringing charges against Hunter Biden. According to Shapley, Weiss had told multiple witnesses he did not have proper authority. 

While the whistleblowers have not changed their stories, as Jordan and Shapley's attorneys at Empower have reminded at length, the DOJ certainly has.

Earlier on Monday, as Katie highlighted, Hunter's attorneys filed a lawsuit against the IRS, claiming violation of privacy. Attorney Tristan Leavitt called the lawsuit "frivolous" in an interview with CBS News.

The Hunter Biden investigation is not the only concern that the chairman is looking to act on when it comes to the DOJ. Jordan had also subpoenaed Assistant Special Agent in Charge Elvis Chan last Friday for a deposition later this week, on September 21. He was supposed to appear last Friday with regards to the Biden administration's colluding with Big Tech to censor Americans, but did not show up. The DOJ has been looking to keep him from being interviewed.

Advertisement

As the Judiciary Committee reminded in a thread last week, Chan was a major part of the Facebook Files. 

Advertisement

Garland will go before the Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday of this week, as the thread also previewed, just one day before Chan must appear for his deposition.


Tags: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That Miserable Bag Of Goo Mitt Romney Slinks Away Humiliated Kurt Schlichter
The Bizarre Tale of the Missing F-35 Might Have Ended Matt Vespa
Good Riddance to the Bush Regime Jeff Crouere
Let's Talk About Kristen Welker's Interview With Trump Guy Benson
'Insane:' Johns Hopkins Professor Reveals Stunning Truth About New COVID Vaccines Guy Benson
Ron DeSantis Claps Back at McCarthy in House Republican Spending Battle Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
That Miserable Bag Of Goo Mitt Romney Slinks Away Humiliated Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement