Jim Jordan Calls for October 11 Meeting With Special Counsel David Weiss





Back in July, the Department of Justice (DOJ) informed House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) that U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who has since been designated as special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland, would be made available to the Committee to answer questions on Hunter Biden's sweetheart plea deal. On Monday, Jordan sent a letter to Garland requesting that Weiss avail himself to the Committee on October 11, according to The Hill, which obtained the letter.

That's not the only demand that Jordan has. The chairman is also asking for documents related to the investigation, which IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler have raised serious concerns with.

As The Hill mentions about the demands:

The letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, obtained by The Hill, shows the committee is seeking an Oct. 11 interview with Weiss, who previously said he was willing to speak with the panel. But it also shows the panel requesting interviews with other top DOJ officials mentioned in testimony by the IRS whistleblowers, including U.S. Attorney for D.C. Matthew Graves and Lesley Wolf, a deputy to Weiss. ... Jordan also asks for a significant volume of documents tied to the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden, who was indicted just last week on charges related to failing to acknowledge drug use when seeking to buy a weapon. It’s unclear if additional tax charges are forthcoming. Those documents include a PowerPoint regarding the investigation and any notes or emails related to an Oct. 7 meeting in which Shapley recalled Weiss saying he sought and was denied special counsel status, leaving him unable to pursue charges outside of Delaware. The letter shows the panel is pulling at new threads about the meeting, including following up on recent testimony provided by FBI agent Thomas Sobocinski, who leads the Baltimore field office and recently told congressional investigators he had no recollection of Weiss claiming he was being blocked from seeking special counsel status.

Garland and Weiss have caused considerable confusion when it comes to changing their stories about the kind of power Weiss had in bringing charges against Hunter Biden. According to Shapley, Weiss had told multiple witnesses he did not have proper authority.

While the whistleblowers have not changed their stories, as Jordan and Shapley's attorneys at Empower have reminded at length, the DOJ certainly has.

Earlier on Monday, as Katie highlighted, Hunter's attorneys filed a lawsuit against the IRS, claiming violation of privacy. Attorney Tristan Leavitt called the lawsuit "frivolous" in an interview with CBS News.

Hunter Biden is suing the IRS, alleging privacy violations. Tristan Leavitt, attorney for IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley, calls it "a frivolous lawsuit."@CBS_Herridge: "Did the IRS whistleblowers violate the law with their disclosures?"



"No, absolutely not," Leavitt says. pic.twitter.com/w2A31PMF2Q — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 18, 2023

The Hunter Biden investigation is not the only concern that the chairman is looking to act on when it comes to the DOJ. Jordan had also subpoenaed Assistant Special Agent in Charge Elvis Chan last Friday for a deposition later this week, on September 21. He was supposed to appear last Friday with regards to the Biden administration's colluding with Big Tech to censor Americans, but did not show up. The DOJ has been looking to keep him from being interviewed.



🚨 @Jim_Jordan just subpoenaed Assistant Special Agent in Charge Elvis Chan to appear for a deposition on September 21, 2023.



The subpoena comes after the Department of Justice blocked Chan from appearing for a voluntary interview with the House Judiciary Committee this morning. pic.twitter.com/LzOK4TzE8O — Weaponization Committee (@Weaponization) September 15, 2023

As the Judiciary Committee reminded in a thread last week, Chan was a major part of the Facebook Files.

Chan is the main link between the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force and Big Tech.



Internal Facebook docs subpoenaed by @JudiciaryGOP and @Weaponization show Chan LIED under oath during his deposition in the ongoing lawsuit against the Biden Admin for censoring Americans. — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) September 15, 2023

The FBI met over 30 times with Big Tech in the lead-up to the 2020 election, warning of a Russian “hack-and-leak” operation slated for October.



All the while the FBI had Hunter Biden’s laptop and knew it was real. — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) September 15, 2023

By refusing to appear voluntarily, the Committee had no choice but to use compulsory process.



Pursuant to a subpoena, Agent Chan must now appear for a deposition on Thursday, September 21, 2023. pic.twitter.com/T2zlAHSaJi — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) September 15, 2023

Garland will go before the Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday of this week, as the thread also previewed, just one day before Chan must appear for his deposition.

Stay tuned… — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) September 15, 2023



