An F-35 Pilot Ejected From the Aircraft, But No One Knows Where It...
Jack Smith Is Trying to Rein in Trump Ahead of 2020 Election Interference...
Why the Senate's Dress Code Rules Are Changing
That Miserable Bag Of Goo Mitt Romney Slinks Away Humiliated
Nancy Pelosi Defends Impeaching Trump Twice: 'We Had No Choice'
So Many Scumbags On The Left
If There Was No Kraken, How Did Biden Win?
How Americans Describe the State of the Economy Is a Warning Sign to...
The Hypocrisy of the Hunter Biden Hustle
Good Riddance to the Bush Regime
Free Market Credit Card Reform Would Be a Game Changer for Small Businesses
Fifty Years, Times Have Changed, But We Haven’t
The Left’s Double Standards With Hypocrisy and Forgiveness Regarding Rep. Lauren Boebert
Fetterman's Trademark Hoodies and Shorts Are Here to Stay After Senate Makes Dress...
Tipsheet

Hunter Biden's Attorneys Just Went Scorched Earth on IRS Whistleblowers

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 18, 2023 8:45 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Hunter Biden is suing the Internal Revenue Service, arguing whistleblower testimony from career agents was meant to embarrass him and was a violation of his privacy. 

Advertisement

"President Biden’s son Hunter Biden filed a lawsuit Monday against the Internal Revenue Service, charging that when agents who were investigating him told Congress and news reporters about their concerns that the case was not being managed properly, they violated his privacy rights as a taxpayer," the Washington Post reports. "Biden charges in the lawsuit that when two IRS agents went to Congress and news organizations complaining of alleged mishandling of the investigation by Justice Department officials, they disclosed information about the investigation, and about Biden’s taxes, that the law aims to keep secret."

George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley is crying foul and classifying the move as whistleblower intimidation. 

Recommended

That Miserable Bag Of Goo Mitt Romney Slinks Away Humiliated Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joe Ziegler testified in July that the agency gave Hunter Biden special treatment. They said under oath and that the investigation into his tax evasion was handled improperly and was influenced by politics. 

Shortly after the testimony Hunter Biden's sweetheart plea deal, which had been announced in June, fell apart in federal court. 

Advertisement

While Hunter Biden's finances are back under the microscope of Special Counsel David Weiss, with potential charges coming in California and Washington D.C., Weiss blew through the statute of limitations after slow walking a five year investigation as Delaware U.S. Attorney -- a prosecutorial cardinal sin. 

Rep. Michael Turner (R-Ohio) asked witnesses about Hunter Biden’s unpaid taxes on income from Burisma in 2014, which he attempted to categorize as a loan. Both whistleblowers testified that Hunter Biden owes $145,000 in unpaid taxes on $400,000 of income from 2014. Due to DOJ’s slow walking, the statute of limitations expired, allowing Hunter Biden to get away with this tax evasion.



Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That Miserable Bag Of Goo Mitt Romney Slinks Away Humiliated Kurt Schlichter
Good Riddance to the Bush Regime Jeff Crouere
If There Was No Kraken, How Did Biden Win? Scott Morefield
Why the Senate's Dress Code Rules Are Changing Matt Vespa
A Tale Of Two 'Sex' Scandals Derek Hunter
An F-35 Pilot Ejected From the Aircraft, But No One Knows Where It Is Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
That Miserable Bag Of Goo Mitt Romney Slinks Away Humiliated Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement