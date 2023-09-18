Hunter Biden's Attorneys Just Went Scorched Earth on IRS Whistleblowers
Buckle Up: Merrick Garland to Testify on Capitol Hill This Week

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 18, 2023 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Attorney General Merrick Garland will appear in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday as the Department of Justice comes under heavy scrutiny for weaponized prosecutions against conservatives and President Donald Trump while Hunter Biden continues to get a pass. 

"The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The hearing, 'Oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice,' will examine how the Justice Department has become politicized and weaponized under the leadership of Attorney General Merrick Garland," the Committee schedule states. 

Last week the Committee also invited Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for testimony after DOJ filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk. 

Garland's testimony comes as the White House and President Joe Biden are at odds with his approach at DOJ. The Wall Street Journal describes their relationship as "frigid." 

"The already frosty relationship between President Biden and his attorney general, Merrick Garland, is in a deep freeze," the paper reports. 

