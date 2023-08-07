So, That's Why the Biden Administration Refuses to Allow This FBI Agent to Be Interviewed

With the emerging Biden bribery scandal and Donald Trump being indicted a third time, it’s easy to miss how Facebook is getting unmasked for its biased operations during the 2020 election. It’s linked to the Biden bribery story since that tale all started from Hunter Biden’s laptop. Rep. Jim Jordan, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, had a lengthy Twitter thread today about how the FBI and Facebook lied about a meeting about The New York Post’s story. Specifically, Jordan singled out one FBI agent, Elvis Chan, who acted as the conduit between Silicon Valley and the bureau’s Foreign Influence Task Force.

The FBI knew the laptop was real in October based on past depositions and that the bureau withheld vital information from social media companies about the story. Better yet, the October 14 meeting with Twitter, where one agent admitted to the device’s authenticity, led to another internal discussion among the suits to determine how to answer the question about the laptop going forward: “No comment” was the consensus position.

But what makes Agent Chan interesting is that he claims to have not been part of any meetings concerning the Hunter Biden laptop. Internal Facebook documents suggest otherwise. Jordan suggests maybe this is why the Biden administration is stonewalling the committee from speaking with Agent Chan:

THE FACEBOOK FILES PART 4. FBI LIED ABOUT MEETING WITH BIG TECH REGARDING NY POST’S HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY



Internal FB docs reveal that an FBI Special Agent made false statements in testimony about the FBI’s role in the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story



🧵 Thread: — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

Laura Dehmlow is the current Section Chief of the Foreign Influence Task Force.



On Oct. 14, when Facebook asked if the laptop was real, she responded “no comment” even though the FBI had the laptop and knew it was real. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

In her interview, we learned, for the first time, that the FBI met with Twitter on October 14 before meeting with Facebook the same day. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

But it gets better. Dehmlow revealed that the FBI then had emergency internal deliberations to decide how to answer that same question going forward.



Someone at the FBI—the FBI refuses to say who—ordered that the FBI would say “no comment” going forward. pic.twitter.com/4pBU8UKJQ1 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

Did Dehmlow know that the FBI had the laptop and it was real? Yes.



Did other key members of the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force know? Yes.



The FBI knew the laptop was real and yet decided it would say “no comment.” — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

We know what happened next.



Twitter and Facebook censored the @nypost story.



The Biden campaign secretly set in motion the events that led to the 51 former intel officials discrediting the story as Russian disinformation. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

So, just weeks before the 2020 election, most Americans either did not hear about the story or were misled to believe that it was the product of Russian disinformation.https://t.co/RL1rMT0ni7 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

Chan first testified about the October 14 Facebook-FITF meeting where Dehmlow said “no comment” when Facebook asked if the Hunter Biden laptop was real. pic.twitter.com/CrzfQn2znk — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

Chan was asked again if, other than the October 14 Facebook-FITF meeting, he was “aware of any communications between anyone at Facebook and anyone at the FBI related to the Hunter Biden laptop story?”



He answered: “No.” pic.twitter.com/bwHXU9DjpC — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

Those weren’t Agent Chan’s only inconsistent statements. Agent Chan also claimed in the deposition that he had “no internal knowledge of [the FBI’s] investigation” involving Hunter Biden’s laptop. pic.twitter.com/eGf4gfx3wW — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

Of course, there was “no evidence” of “any foreign connection.”



The laptop was real, and the FBI knew it.



The FBI had the laptop since December 2019.https://t.co/OGvmv44njE — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

Our investigation remains ongoing and we will continue to update the public with our findings as we prepare and consider legislation to fight the censorship-industrial complex and protect the First Amendment. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023





Any way you cut it; this is election interference. Keep digging, Republicans.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral argument this Thursday. The freedom of speech is at stake.



Too be continued... — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023



