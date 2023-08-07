Federal Judge Suggests Grand Jury Abuse in Classified Document Case Against Trump
Tipsheet

So, That's Why the Biden Administration Refuses to Allow This FBI Agent to Be Interviewed

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 07, 2023 12:05 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

With the emerging Biden bribery scandal and Donald Trump being indicted a third time, it’s easy to miss how Facebook is getting unmasked for its biased operations during the 2020 election. It’s linked to the Biden bribery story since that tale all started from Hunter Biden’s laptop. Rep. Jim Jordan, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, had a lengthy Twitter thread today about how the FBI and Facebook lied about a meeting about The New York Post’s story. Specifically, Jordan singled out one FBI agent, Elvis Chan, who acted as the conduit between Silicon Valley and the bureau’s Foreign Influence Task Force.

The FBI knew the laptop was real in October based on past depositions and that the bureau withheld vital information from social media companies about the story. Better yet, the October 14 meeting with Twitter, where one agent admitted to the device’s authenticity, led to another internal discussion among the suits to determine how to answer the question about the laptop going forward: “No comment” was the consensus position. 

But what makes Agent Chan interesting is that he claims to have not been part of any meetings concerning the Hunter Biden laptop. Internal Facebook documents suggest otherwise. Jordan suggests maybe this is why the Biden administration is stonewalling the committee from speaking with Agent Chan:

Any way you cut it; this is election interference. Keep digging, Republicans.


Tags: BIG TECH

