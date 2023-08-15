Prosecutors Snipe at Hunter's Attorneys Over Defunct Plea Deal
Biden Caves: Fine, I'll Go to Hawaii...At Some Point
Fulton County Trots Out a New Explanation for That Leaked Trump Indictment
Lawmakers Torch Biden on Second Anniversary of Kabul's Fall to the Taliban
The Dark Side to the Family Behind 'The Blind Side' Film
Law Professor Exposes the Chilling Objective Behind the Georgia Indictment Against Trump
DoD Says It Doesn't Have 'Abortion Policy' But Allows Travel to Get Abortions
Biden Admin Brags About Stranded Americans They Evacuated After US Left Afghanistan
FDA Lawyer Makes Surprising Argument About Ivermectin
One State Will Not Allow Credit for Controversial AP African American Studies Course
Why Isn't 'Stolen Election' Conspirator Stacey Abrams Behind Bars?
Accused Trans Child Molester Found Dead in Jail Cell
New Details About That Illegal Chinese Bio Lab Secretly Operating in California
‘Transgender’ Male Sets Women’s Powerlifting Record
Tipsheet

Drama Is Intensifying in Hunter Biden's Tax Case

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  August 15, 2023 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The drama continues when it comes to Hunter Biden's legal troubles. On Tuesday morning, it was revealed that his longtime attorney, Chris Clark, is withdrawing from the tax case. The court filing, obtained by Fox News, noted that Clark's move was "necessitated by recent developments in the matter." 

As the filing notes in part:

Mr. Clark's withdrawal is necessitated by recent developments in the matter. Pursuant to Delaware Rule of Professional Conduct 3.7(a), "a lawyer shall not act as advocate at a trial in which the lawyer is likely to be a necessary witness unless... disqualification of the lawyer would work substantial hardship on the client." Based on recent developments, it appears that the negotiation and drafting of the plea agreement and diversion agreement will be contested, and Mr. Clark is a percipient witness to those issues...

The filing also makes clear that Hunter Biden will still have representation in the case. 

Hunter had been given a sweetheart plea deal that would have allowed him to avoid jail time for not only tax and gun charges, but could have also given him immunity from prosecution for future crimes.

Judge Maryellen Noreika, who handled the case, expressed grave concern about the unprecedented nature of the plea deal, as well as if she even had authority. Thus, it fell apart

Hunter was thus forced to enter a not guilty plea, and last week it was revealed he will be going to trial, although another attorney of his, Abbe Lowell, claims that a trial is "not inevitable." As the Fox News report mentioned:

Hunter Biden lawyer Abbe Lowell, who has been representing the president’s son, officially added himself as counsel in the federal case on Monday.

Lowell, appearing on CBS News’ "Face the Nation" this weekend, maintained that a trial for the president’s son is "not inevitable," and said another plea agreement could still be negotiated.

"It's not inevitable," he said, adding that "we were trying to avoid [a trial] all along, and so were the prosecutors who came forward to us and were the ones to say can there be a resolution short of a prosecution.

Lowell’s comments came just days after the Justice Department appeared to indicate that a trial was imminent.

Recommended

Law Professor Exposes the Chilling Objective Behind the Georgia Indictment Against Trump Matt Vespa

Clark's name might sound familiar, as he was the one involved in a back-and-forth with Ted Kittila, the GOP attorney for the House Ways and Means Committee. On the eve of last month's plea deal, Hunter's legal team had been accused of dirty tricks and deception to block the filing from the Ways and Means Committee. 

The attorneys faced sanctions as a result, and in their response chalked the matter up to a "misunderstanding" claiming "our understanding is there was no misrepresentation."

As the Daily Mail report on the matter mentioned, "Clark has previously engaged in unusual methods for a high-powered lawyer – including in responses to DailyMail.com," the report mentioned, going on to refer to "a near-unintelligible email" in response to a story about Hunter Biden's meetings in the White House. 

Clark was also of Hunter's attorneys in attendance at DOJ headquarters. Sens. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) had also been raising concerns for years about Clark's association with Criminal Division Chief Nicholas McQuaid, requesting that McQuaid recuse himself, as he had previously worked directly with Clark at Lathan and Watkins. 

Such is not the only recent drama to befall Hunter Biden's legal case. As Katie covered earlier on Tuesday, Hunter's legal team is bickering with U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who was appointed special counsel last week by Attorney General Merrick Garland, about claims that the DOJ "reneged" on the plea deal. 


Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Law Professor Exposes the Chilling Objective Behind the Georgia Indictment Against Trump Matt Vespa
Fulton County Trots Out a New Explanation for That Leaked Trump Indictment Spencer Brown
RFK Jr. Has a Bombshell Explanation About Those Bio-Labs in Ukraine Leah Barkoukis
Budweiser Gets Humiliated at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Leah Barkoukis
Why Isn't 'Stolen Election' Conspirator Stacey Abrams Behind Bars? Mia Cathell
Why Some Sections of Trump's Georgia Indictment Are Raising Eyebrows Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Law Professor Exposes the Chilling Objective Behind the Georgia Indictment Against Trump Matt Vespa