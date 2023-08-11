BREAKING: Hunter Biden Is Going to Trial

After his sweetheart plea deal fell apart in federal court last month, Hunter Biden and his attorneys have been in negotiations with the Department of Justice to come up with something new. Previously Biden agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and a diversion program for illegal possession of a firearm (usually a felony offense). Violations of the Foreign Agent Registration Act were suspiciously absent from the charges given the millions of dollars Hunter raked in from foreign companies and governments.

But when the plea deal disintegrated after U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika found a broad immunity clause hidden in the text, Hunter Biden entered a not guilty plea and left the court house on pre-trial release. He hoped to renegotiate the deal, another move not usually afforded to defendants.

Today, the Department of Justice announced a plea deal is off the table and that Hunter is headed to trial.

"At the hearing on July 26, 2023, the Defendant did not plead guilty and therefore did not waive venue," Now that the parties are at an impasse, a trial is in order," court documents state. "After the hearing, the parties continued negotiating but reached an impasse. A trial is therefore in order."

After his appointment as Special Counsel, Weiss has announced that the deal with Hunter is dead as Dillinger. Defense counsel may now regret telling the prosecutors to "just rip up" the agreement. FARA anyone? — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 11, 2023

The court filing came at the same time Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of U.S. Attorney David Wise, who handled the Hunter Biden plea agreement, as Special Counsel for further criminal investigation.

JUST IN — Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints David Weiss as special counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation. pic.twitter.com/DsGLpGLcRL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 11, 2023

While Hunter Biden waits for trial, he must abide by conditions of release handed down by Judge Noreika. The conditions including submitting "to supervision by and report for supervision to the Central District of California," "continuing or actively seek employment," "communicate in writing all international travel plans and provide supporting documentation, if requested" and more:

1) The defendant must not violate federal, state, or local law while on release.

(2) The defendant must cooperate in the collection of a DNA sample if it is authorized by 34 U.S.C. § 40702.

(3) The defendant must advise the court or the pretrial services office or supervising officer in writing before making any change of residence or telephone number.

(4) The defendant must appear in court as required and, if convicted, must surrender as directed to serve a sentence that the court may impose.

(5) The defendant must sign an Appearance Bond, if ordered.