Hunter Biden Attorneys Meet With DOJ Officials

Hunter Biden’s attorneys reportedly met with the Department of Justice amid an ongoing investigation into President Joe Biden’s son.

On Wednesday, several of Hunter Biden’s lawyers, including Chris Clark, were in attendance at the DOJ headquarters, along with tax division career attorneys.

Attorneys from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware were also present. However, it is unclear whether U.S. Attorney Davis Weiss was there despite initially requesting to meet with him. Weiss has led the investigation into Biden since 2018 with at least one other senior DOJ official.

Biden’s legal team reportedly requested the meeting, unrelated to recent allegations that Hunter Biden is receiving “preferential treatment” in the case.

The attorney’s office in Delaware is considering at least four criminal charges against the president’s son, which include two misdemeanor counts of failing to file taxes, a felony count of evading taxes relating to a business expense, and lying about his drug use on a gun purchase form.

Chuck Rosenberg, a former federal prosecutor, and acting Drug Enforcement Administration administrator, told NBC News that the meeting is typically used “to try to persuade Justice Department prosecutors not to charge their client, often to no avail.”

Last week, an IRS whistleblower, who supervised the Biden tax probe, alleged that the investigation into Hunter Biden was being mishandled, contacting Congress through an attorney.

The whistleblower’s attorney, Mark Lytle, also said that his client was considering the move to expose falsified statements made to Congress by a “senior political appointee,” who reportedly is Attorney General Merrick Garland.

However, the meeting between attorneys on Wednesday reportedly had nothing to do with the whistleblower allegations. A source also said that the meeting was not necessarily a signal that the U.S. Attorney would soon decide whether to prosecutor Hunter Biden.