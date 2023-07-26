Top Conservative Tells Senate Democrats to Pound Sand With Their SCOTUS Witch Hunt
Here's How KJP Is Responding to Questions on Potential Biden Impeachment
CNN Shellshocked As Hunter's Plea Deal Disintegrates Before Their Eyes
Here's What Trump Is Urging Republicans to Do for the 2024 Election
Will This Be Enough to Seal the Deal on a Biden Impeachment?
Is ABC News Serious With This Headline About the Biden Bribery Allegations?
A School Shooting May Have Been Averted Because of This Arrest
Jonathan Turley Explains Why There's 'Panic Setting In' for Democrats Over Hunter Biden
Georgia Secretary of State Must Address Documented Issues Raised by the Halderman Report
Failed Border Czar: Immigration Enforcement is 'Inhumane' and 'Un-American'
One Sport Will Create an ‘Open’ Category for Trans Athletes
House Judiciary Committee Won't Be Holding FBI Director Wray in Contempt After All
Hunter Biden and the Grift That Keeps Giving
KJP Repeats Job Growth, Wage Claims When Responding to Totally Unrelated Question
Tipsheet

BREAKING: Hunter Biden's Sweetheart Plea Deal 'Falling Apart' in Court

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 26, 2023 11:46 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

UPDATE: The plea deal is being narrowed. The judge is reportedly asking Hunter about which foreign companies he worked for and is dissatisfied he was able to skate a felony after lying on a federal firearm background check form.  


***Original post***

Hunter Biden entered a federal courtroom in Delaware Wednesday morning with the expectation of pleading guilty to a pair of misdemeanor tax charges after being given a sweetheart plea deal by prosecutors in June

"The court papers indicate the younger Biden has tentatively agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges of failure to pay in 2017 and 2018. The combined tax liability is roughly $1.2 million over those years, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe details of the agreement that are not yet public. Prosecutors plan to recommend a sentence of probation for those counts, these people said. Biden's representatives have said he previously paid back the IRS what he owed," the Washington Post reported at the time. "Additionally, Biden plans to admit to illegally possessing a weapon following his 2018 purchase of a handgun. As part of that admission, he expects to be entered in a diversion program, a less punitive form of sentence typically applied to people with substance abuse problems. In all, prosecutors would recommend two years of probation and diversion conditions. If Biden successfully meets the conditions of the diversion program, the gun charge would be removed from his record at the end of that period, the people said."

Recommended

CNN Shellshocked As Hunter's Plea Deal Disintegrates Before Their Eyes Spencer Brown

After more than an hour inside the courtroom (for a procedure that was expected to be routine and quick), where technology is not allowed, the plea deal is falling apart. The judge has the authority to throw it out. 

"This deal is by no means being accepted by a judge," Fox News reports. 

CNN says it's dead. 

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith urged the judge to consider new testimony from IRS whistleblowers that the case was not handled properly and unethically. The whistleblower testimony came nearly a month after Biden was given his plea deal. 

THIS IS A BREAKING STORY. STAY TUNED FOR UPDATES. 

Tags: BIDEN CRIME FAMILY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Shellshocked As Hunter's Plea Deal Disintegrates Before Their Eyes Spencer Brown
Is ABC News Serious With This Headline About the Biden Bribery Allegations? Matt Vespa
Jonathan Turley Explains Why There's 'Panic Setting In' for Democrats Over Hunter Biden Leah Barkoukis
Hunter Biden and the Grift That Keeps Giving Guy Benson
House Judiciary Committee Won't Be Holding FBI Director Wray in Contempt After All Rebecca Downs
Will This Be Enough to Seal the Deal on a Biden Impeachment? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
CNN Shellshocked As Hunter's Plea Deal Disintegrates Before Their Eyes Spencer Brown