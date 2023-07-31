Democrats Reportedly in 'Panic Mode' Over Devon Archer's Testimony
Ted Cruz Blasts DOJ's 'Witness Intimidation' Ahead of Devon Archer's Testimony

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  July 31, 2023 3:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Monday brings us the closed-door testimony from Devon Archer, a former business partner and friend of Hunter Biden. He is finally going before the House Oversight Committee, after canceling multiple previous appearances. On Saturday, however, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) raised considerable speculation and outrage after a letter was sent looking for answers on when Archer is to report to prison for unrelated crimes of defrauding Native American tribes. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was among those who took great issue with the DOJ's letter during the latest episode of his "Verdict" podcast.

Cruz pointed out that "the Biden White House and the Biden Department of Justice know that Devon Archer’s testimony today as a real problem, that he's very likely going to demonstrate or at least testify that Joe Biden in the Biden White House were lying repeatedly over and over and over again, that they were lying deliberately, and that Joe Biden himself was directly involved in the corruption," adding they view Archer as "an enormous threat."

Just as House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) pointed out during his Fox News interview with Maria Bartiromo how odd the timing was for the letter, Cruz reminded that it came on the Saturday "right before the testimony on Monday." 

After reading the letter from the U.S. Attorney from the Southern District of New York Damian Williams, Cruz declared that "this can only be understood as an attempt by the Biden DOJ to intimidate, to threaten Devon Archer, to tell him, 'shut up.' We have the prosecutors and if you talk the consequences will be severe."

Cruz also mentioned that "this is on its face, I believe witness intimidation," and would later speak to how this speaks to a problematic pattern from President Joe Biden's DOJ. 

It's not merely Archer, as Cruz also reminded. The senator pointed out how IRS agents showed up to the home of journalist Matt Taibbi, who has put forth editions of the Twitter Files, as he had been testifying before the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government in March. 

"By the way, are the same goons that when Matthew Taibbi was testifying before the House about the Biden administration being in bed with Big Tech to censor voices they don't like and political enemies of the White House. As Taibbi is sitting there testifying, they send the IRS to raid his house and search his house simultaneously with the investigations," Cruz reminded. 

"This administration does not respect the rule of law. It does not respect Congress. And it believes it can use its power to try to intimidate and silence witnesses," Cruz added, issuing a chilling warning about this administration. 

A transcript of the testimony is expected to be released sometime this week, though have already some information out there about what went down. Even Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) confirmed Biden had lied about his connections to his son's business dealings. 

It's worth reminding that Archer's attorney released a statement that he does not agree with such speculation about a connection, but nevertheless, speculation abounded, especially from the New York Post's Miranda Devine and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL). 

Nevertheless, the DOJ felt the need to issue a letter on Sunday clarifying that Archer was still able to testify. "Nonetheless, for the avoidance of all doubt, the Government requests that any surrender date, should the Court order one, be scheduled to occur after the defendant's Congressional testimony is completed," the letter said in part, with added emphasis. 


