Guess Who Showed Up at Matt Taibbi's Door the Day He Testified on the Weaponization of Government

An IRS agent paid an unannounced visit to the New Jersey home of Twitter Files journalist Matt Taibbi the same day he was in Washington testifying about the weaponization of the federal government.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan is now demanding answers from IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about the unusual home visit, the circumstances and timing of which “raise serious questions” about "potential intimidation," The Wall Street Journal points out.

Taibbi, who spoke before the committee about censorship and the social media giant’s contacts with government officials, said the IRS agent left a note instructing him to call them four days later.

Mr. Taibbi was told in a call with the agent that both his 2018 and 2021 tax returns had been rejected owing to concerns over identity theft. Mr. Taibbi has provided the committee with documentation showing his 2018 return had been electronically accepted, and he says the IRS never notified him or his accountants of a problem after he filed that 2018 return more than four-and-a-half years ago. He says the IRS initially rejected his 2021 return, which he later refiled, and it was rejected again—even though Mr. Taibbi says his accountants refiled it with an IRS-provided pin number. Mr. Taibbi notes that in neither case was the issue “monetary,” and that the IRS owes him a “considerable” sum. The bigger question is when did the IRS start to dispatch agents for surprise house calls? Typically when the IRS challenges some part of a tax return, it sends a dunning letter. Or it might seek more information from the taxpayer or tax preparer. If the IRS wants to audit a return, it schedules a meeting at the agent’s office. It doesn’t drop by unannounced. (WSJ)

Twitter Files journalist Michael Shellenberger, who testified alongside Taibbi that day, called the visit an "amazing coincidence."

While ⁦@mtaibbi⁩ & I were testifying before Congress on the weaponization of the federal government, an IRS agent showed up at his house. What an amazing coincidence https://t.co/gRGSIa3HRr — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) March 28, 2023

Taibbi said he wasn't worried but wouldn't comment until Jordan's letter got a response.

For those asking, I don’t want to comment on the IRS issue pending an answer to chairman @Jim_Jordan’s letter. I’m not worried for myself, but I did feel the Committee should be aware of the situation. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 28, 2023



