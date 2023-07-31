Dem Rep's Attempted Spin on Former Hunter Biden Associate's Testimony Just Makes Things Worse

Hunter Biden's former best friend Devon Archer finally sat for a transcribed interview with the House Oversight Committee on Monday in Washington and, although we don't yet have the full transcript of his testimony, at least one Democrat member of the committee was quick to try framing the situation in a positive light for the Biden family.

Among the lawmakers present at Monday's interview was Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY). He rushed to the cameras staked out during the interview and quickly tried to put some pro-Biden spin on the situation while also confirming that Biden had previously lied about the nature of his relationship and communication with Hunter Biden's business partners.

Goldman sought to minimize the fact that President Biden was aware of or in communication with Hunter's business associates via frequent phone calls to which the elder Biden was a party by claiming there was nothing suspicious about the calls which were only to discuss the weather.

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman says Hunter Biden did, in fact, frequently put his dad on speakerphone for his business partners — but they were only talking about the weather pic.twitter.com/HoJ5EKYOEc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 31, 2023

But is anyone expected to believe that, according to Archer's testimony, then-VP Biden was on the phone during business meetings — more than 20 times — just to talk about weather?

2) The argument was that then-Vice President Joe Biden brought the most value to “the brand.” Archer also stated that Burisma would have gone under if not for “the brand.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 31, 2023

5) Archer testified that Hunter Biden put then-Vice President Joe Biden on the speakerphone during business meetings, over 20 times. Archer testified that Joe Biden was put on the phone to sell “the brand.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 31, 2023

The Biden "brand" took a lot of upkeep, apparently, if Biden was part of more than 20 calls as part of his role in building the family name through the influence peddling scheme.

Well, what Goldman acknowledged on Monday is a far cry from what President Biden and others had insisted as true until they recently changed the story. From the 2020 campaign until just a few weeks ago, the Biden family line was that Joe Biden had "never" discussed his son Hunter's business deals.

"Never" was a bit too absolute when the facts began to trickle out, and so the White House not-so-subtly changed the party line to "Joe Biden was never in business with his son Hunter," which is not the same thing no matter how insistent Karine Jean-Pierre is that "nothing has changed" in the White House's attempts to cover up what really happened.

The disconnect between what Biden used to say and what Democrats — including Goldman — now acknowledge was raised, to which Goldman chose to deliver another blunt lie while playing dumb about what was clearly documented as Biden's blanket denial of any involvement or knowledge of Hunter's businesses.

Pretty hilarious to watch the original Democrat/media goal posts -- as implausible as they always were -- being thrown into the ocean here. https://t.co/Ktr2gHtg8q — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 31, 2023

But, as many assumed and we now know, Joe Biden was aware of Hunter's businesses and involved in communicating with those other parties (over the phone at least). While we await the full transcript, at least we have Rep. Goldman to again confirm that Biden and those in his orbit lied about his previously declared lack of involvement with Hunter's business. It appears the "Big Guy" may have been more of player in the family's dealings than he would previously admit. Now the question becomes: what else is Biden lying about and what will the official story need to shift to next?

For now, it looks like President Biden and Goldman are on the same page of rewriting the not-so-distant past to bring their version of the "truth" closer to what has now come out thanks to the work of congressional oversight and brave whistleblowers.

As The New York Post's Miranda Devine pointed out, a new Biden interview sounded conveniently similar to the talking points Goldman hit on Monday — both intended to make President Biden's conversations with Hunter's business associates seem like a run-of-the-mill normal thing to do and not an attempt to close deals for Hunter that would ultimately benefit the whole family.