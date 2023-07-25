Oh, So That's Who Bought Hunter Biden's Art
Why We Should Thank Hunter Biden for Being a Cracked-Out Mess
Someone Is Going to Get Killed
Foreign Policy Woes Remain Glaring Weakness In Biden Re-Election Bid
FBI Document Indicates Joe Biden Is A Corruptocrat
Democrats Lose Their Precarious Hold on Power in the Pennsylvania House
Tony Bennett: More Than a 'Crooner'
Much of the Hot Air Is Coming From Washington
Obamas' Personal Chef Drowns Paddle Boarding Near Former President’s Martha’s Vineyard Hom...
Why This Visit to China by a Private US Citizen Had to Be...
DeSantis Has Florida's Largest Police Union on His Side
Support the Free Speech Protection Act
Paging Jim Clapper – Time to Cover for the Bidens Again
Beware Iranian Wolves in Sheep's Clothing
Tipsheet

Speaker McCarthy Drops Hint Over What He Might Consider Concerning Biden Bribery Allegations

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 25, 2023 6:35 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy finally hinted at what House Republicans might do, given the recent developments into the Biden bribery allegations. He said they rise to the level of an impeachment inquiry, but talk is cheap. Most of the GOP base already knew Biden’s activities with his cracked-out son, who has an affinity for hookers, placing M&Ms on his privates, and taking photos of the bravados were engaging in impeachable offenses. 

Mr. McCarthy, you’re right about this rising to the level of impeachment. Still, you also said the same about Attorney General Merrick Garland, who is neck-deep in the allegations surrounding the Department of Justice’s pass-blocking on the criminal investigations into Hunter. We’ll wait to see if there’s any follow-through in the meantime. 

The past few weeks have not been good for the Biden White House. The FD-1023 report from the FBI’s confidential human source, who first filed about Joe and Hunter Biden’s Burisma operation in 2018, pretty much corroborated what’s initially been reported: that the two received $5 million each in 2015-16 and the co-founder of Burisma, Mykola Zlochevsky, kept a ledger of this expenditure, plus recordings of phone calls. 

The IRS whistleblower testimony from Joseph Zeigler and Gary Shapley detailed a prolonged interference campaign on behalf of the Biden Department of Justice to prevent criminal charges from being brought against Hunter Biden. The FBI’s source and the whistleblowers are not GOP operatives. They’re credible and respected sources which is why Democrats have failed miserably trying to counter their claims, getting so bad that they appeared to have either misread or were straight-up ignorant about the timelines regarding Hunter, the DOJ interference, and when this impeachable circus began. 

Recommended

Oh, So That's Who Bought Hunter Biden's Art Katie Pavlich

One thing is clear: the Bidens accrued millions in shady government access deals, which they dispersed through shell corporations. This scheme would have remained in the dark, but Hunter Biden forgot to pick up his laptop at a repair shop in Delaware. And Joe Biden gained from these compromising deals, some of which included reported Russian intelligence assets being principals. He then used the Department of Justice to cover his tracks after he was elected president. Folks, Hunter is all the breadcrumbs here. Whatever happens to him, all roads end with Joe, too.

Tags: BIDEN CRIME FAMILY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, So That's Who Bought Hunter Biden's Art Katie Pavlich
Trump's 2025 Plan for the Executive Could Deliver a Lethal Blow to the Deep State Matt Vespa
Someone Is Going to Get Killed Derek Hunter
Why This Visit to China by a Private US Citizen Had to Be Embarrassing for the Biden Administration Leah Barkoukis
The Inevitable Impeachment of Alleged President Joe Biden Kurt Schlichter
It Looks Like U.S. Attorney David Weiss Is Going Before the Judiciary Committee Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Oh, So That's Who Bought Hunter Biden's Art Katie Pavlich