Speaker McCarthy Drops Hint Over What He Might Consider Concerning Biden Bribery Allegations

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy finally hinted at what House Republicans might do, given the recent developments into the Biden bribery allegations. He said they rise to the level of an impeachment inquiry, but talk is cheap. Most of the GOP base already knew Biden’s activities with his cracked-out son, who has an affinity for hookers, placing M&Ms on his privates, and taking photos of the bravados were engaging in impeachable offenses.

Mr. McCarthy, you’re right about this rising to the level of impeachment. Still, you also said the same about Attorney General Merrick Garland, who is neck-deep in the allegations surrounding the Department of Justice’s pass-blocking on the criminal investigations into Hunter. We’ll wait to see if there’s any follow-through in the meantime.

MCCARTHY: "This is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry..." pic.twitter.com/NmXh6ATrEG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2023

The past few weeks have not been good for the Biden White House. The FD-1023 report from the FBI’s confidential human source, who first filed about Joe and Hunter Biden’s Burisma operation in 2018, pretty much corroborated what’s initially been reported: that the two received $5 million each in 2015-16 and the co-founder of Burisma, Mykola Zlochevsky, kept a ledger of this expenditure, plus recordings of phone calls.

The IRS whistleblower testimony from Joseph Zeigler and Gary Shapley detailed a prolonged interference campaign on behalf of the Biden Department of Justice to prevent criminal charges from being brought against Hunter Biden. The FBI’s source and the whistleblowers are not GOP operatives. They’re credible and respected sources which is why Democrats have failed miserably trying to counter their claims, getting so bad that they appeared to have either misread or were straight-up ignorant about the timelines regarding Hunter, the DOJ interference, and when this impeachable circus began.

One thing is clear: the Bidens accrued millions in shady government access deals, which they dispersed through shell corporations. This scheme would have remained in the dark, but Hunter Biden forgot to pick up his laptop at a repair shop in Delaware. And Joe Biden gained from these compromising deals, some of which included reported Russian intelligence assets being principals. He then used the Department of Justice to cover his tracks after he was elected president. Folks, Hunter is all the breadcrumbs here. Whatever happens to him, all roads end with Joe, too.