McCarthy Says Impeachment Inquiry Will Begin Once the Biden White House Does This...

It’s not that I don’t like the position Speaker Kevin McCarthy took on the subject. It’s a rational decision, but I am worried that Republicans might get cold feet. The ongoing Biden corruption saga is gathering momentum. The evidence is mounting. And it’s being confirmed, with credible witnesses and whistleblowers detailing an intricate and sordid tale of wrongdoing compounded by the Justice Department's interference in the agencies investigating the president’s son on tax issues. Why was the DOJ so aggressive in its meddling? Some roads circle back to Joe Biden, specifically the Burisma bribe, where Joe and Hunter were paid $5 million each in 2015-16.

The California Republican hinted that the allegations surrounding the president and his son rise to the level of an impeachment inquiry. He doubled down on that position this week, adding that the impeachment red line would be when Biden officials start to withhold documents (via Fox News):

KEVIN MCCARTHY DOUBLES DOWN ON BIDEN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY! pic.twitter.com/tHwgfZqbvS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2023





House Speaker Kevin McCarthy revealed Republicans' red line for possible impeachment proceedings against President Biden, telling Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview on Tuesday that his party will, for now, continue seeking information related to the Biden family finances unless that information began being withheld. "What I've said is, if they withhold information, the impeachment inquiry allows Congress to have the apex of power to get all the information they need. All this information people are finding out now is only because Republicans have investigated," McCarthy told Fox. "The people of America have a right to know what went on. They have a president who lied to the American public and said they didn't get any money from China. We know that's true. We've had whistleblowers from the IRS come say the Biden family is treated differently and that other things were going on. And then you have a[n] informant with the FBI saying there was a bribe. We need to know the answer to this," he said. McCarthy added that if "at any time" he felt they weren't going to be able to get the information they needed to progress through the investigation, then they "would have to rise to the level of impeachment inquiry." […] During the interview, McCarthy said that 16 of the 17 payments the Bidens allegedly received from a Romanian national went to what he described as "Biden shell companies" while Biden was vice president. According to House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., the elder Biden had been "lecturing Romania on anti-corruption policies" while instead being a "walking billboard for his … family to collect money." "When President Biden was running for office, he told the American public that he's never talked about [Hunter's] business. He said his family has never received a dollar from China, which we now prove is not true," McCarthy said during the interview.

The FBI’s confidential source, feeding the bureau information about this reported scheme in 2018, dropped the bombshell about the Bidens in the middle of the bribery operation. The IRS whistleblowers allege that Biden was using his DOJ to pass block on any investigation into his son. The FBI’s source, plus the IRS whistleblowers, Joseph Zeigler and Gary Shapley, are reliable actors, which is why the Democrats have had trouble dispelling their allegations.

The FBI held onto that FD-1023, the report from their source, even redacting any mention of Joe Biden. They only turned it over when House Republicans threatened to hold FBI Director Chris Wray in contempt, but they backed off. Wray should have been raked over the coals. The promises the GOP has made and failed to deliver on, like the border wall and repealing Obamacare, are many.

I like what I’m hearing from McCarthy, and I think it’s fair—but let’s wait and see if/when the Biden administration begins to withhold documents.