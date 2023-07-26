House Judiciary Committee Won't Be Holding FBI Director Wray in Contempt After All

Last Monday, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) fired off a warning letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray that he could be held in contempt of Congress if he did not turn over documents related to the bureau's targeting of concerned parents at school board meetings, as well as the targeting of Catholics. On Tuesday night, Jordan revealed the Committee is no longer looking to take such action.

According to CNN's Manu Raju, Jordan pointed out that his Committee "got really information today, some stuff we've been after." Although he's "surprised they didn't give it to us before," he emphasized it's "good stuff."

Jim Jordan told me his committee not planning to move on contempt charges for FBI Director Wray after bureau provided records he had been seeking.



Tuesday had indeed been the deadline for the FBI to comply. The Washington Examiner had reported earlier on Tuesday about the handed over documents, which also came with a letter from Christopher Dunham, the acting assistant director for the Office of Congressional Affairs at the FBI.

Despite the FBI director nearly being held in contempt, Dunham's letter claimed that "[t]he FBI takes our oversight obligations seriously, as evidenced by the significant good faith efforts we have made to satisfy the wide range of oversight requests made of the FBI by the 118th Congress," going on to further discuss the FBI's response to requests in a self-congratulatory manner. As Jordan had mentioned in his July 17 letter, what the FBI had previously provided had been "wholly inadequate." The chairman also complained about receiving redacted copies of a memo targeting Catholics during a Judiciary Committee hearing from earlier this month on FBI oversight. TARGETING CATHOLICS: Why did the @FBI want to investigate Catholics? @Jim_Jordan pic.twitter.com/L4o2xnrjn2 — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) July 12, 2023