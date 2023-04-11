Did Garland Commit Perjury Over Targeting of Catholic Churches?

Yesterday the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government revealed new revelations about the FBI attempting to plant informants inside a number of Catholic congregations.

"From this limited production, it is apparent that the FBI, relying on information derived from at least one undercover employee, sought to use local religious organizations as 'new avenues for tripwire and source development,'" the Subcommittee released Monday afternoon. "For example, in a section of a January 23, 2023, domain perspective document entitled 'Opportunities,' The document itself shows that its contents, including its proposal to develop sources in Catholic churches, were reviewed and approved by two senior intelligence analysts and even the local Chief Division Counsel. Whistleblowers have advised that the FBI distributed this document to field offices across the country."

But when Attorney General Merrick Garland was asked about this very issue in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee just a few weeks ago, he claimed the FBI and Department of Justice were not engaging in this practice.

"Our department protects all religions, all ideologies. It does not have any bias against any religion of any kind," Garland claimed under questioning from Republican Senator Josh Hawley in March.

I specifically asked Merrick Garland whether the FBI was targeting Catholic parishes and he said no. Now it turns out the FBI was using undercover sources in multiple parishes https://t.co/NZMkIXEN47 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) April 10, 2023

FBI says “traditionalist Catholics” are a terrorist risk and should be monitored. So how many spies and sources do they have in America’s churches? Garland won’t answer pic.twitter.com/KjXd1pWjFD — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 1, 2023

FULL EXCHANGE between Senator @HawleyMO and Attorney General Merrick Garland:



"You used an unbelievable show of force with guns, that I'd just note liberals usually decry...You're happy to deploy them against Catholics and innocent children!" pic.twitter.com/MaHt6D4HWu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 1, 2023

Did Garland perjure himself? Or does he not have control of the FBI, which falls under his jurisdiction?



