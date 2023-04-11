The Numbers Are in on Bud Light's Decision to Go Woke
Tipsheet

Did Garland Commit Perjury Over Targeting of Catholic Churches?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 11, 2023 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Yesterday the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government revealed new revelations about the FBI attempting to plant informants inside a number of Catholic congregations. 

"From this limited production, it is apparent that the FBI, relying on information derived from at least one undercover employee, sought to use local religious organizations as 'new avenues for tripwire and source development,'" the Subcommittee released Monday afternoon. "For example, in a section of a January 23, 2023, domain perspective document entitled 'Opportunities,' The document itself shows that its contents, including its proposal to develop sources in Catholic churches, were reviewed and approved by two senior intelligence analysts and even the local Chief Division Counsel. Whistleblowers have advised that the FBI distributed this document to field offices across the country."

But when Attorney General Merrick Garland was asked about this very issue in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee just a few weeks ago, he claimed the FBI and Department of Justice were not engaging in this practice. 

"Our department protects all religions, all ideologies. It does not have any bias against any religion of any kind," Garland claimed under questioning from Republican Senator Josh Hawley in March.

Did Garland perjure himself? Or does he not have control of the FBI, which falls under his jurisdiction? 


Tags: CORRUPTION FBI

