Did Attorney General Merrick Garland Commit Perjury?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Nov 17, 2021 3:00 PM
Source: (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP)

During testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee in October, Attorney General Merrick Garland denied the Department of Justice was treating parents like domestic terrorists. 

"Nothing in any memorandum is about parents expressing disagreements with school boards," Garland said. 

 

But according to an FBI memo given to Congress by a whistleblower, the FBI issued threat tags against parents. The same tags are used to track drug and human traffickers.

Now, lawmakers are demanding Garland return to Capitol Hill to explain himself. 

