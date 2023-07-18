Ilhan Omar's Global Warming Tweet Earned a Hilarious Community Note
A US Soldier Facing Disciplinary Action Decided to Find Refuge...By Fleeing to North...
Joe Biden Falls Apart on Camera During Meeting With Israel's President
5,000+ Veterans Address Tuberville's Opposition to DoD Abortion Tourism
Last Week's Hearing Wasn't the First Time FBI Director Wray Was Loose With...
Millions of Sensitive Pentagon Emails Accidentally Sent to a Russian Ally
Couples Who Divorce in Bed
Of Course There's Been a Rush to Defend Pramila Jayapal Over Anti-Israel Comments
'CNN or TMZ?' This Reaction to Special Counsel Jack Smith Is Beyond Ridiculous
Liberal School District Offers Students Access to Irreversible, Experimental Transgender C...
Female National Guard Member Forced to Shower With Transgender Male
Byron Donalds Has Two Words When Asked If He'd Be Trump's VP
Jim Jordan Threatens to Hold FBI Director Chris Wray in Contempt
GOP Senator to Introduce Legislation Banning Irreversible Transgender Surgeries for Minors
Tipsheet

Mitt Romney Sounds Like a Democrat With His Response to GOP Concerns of Justice System

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  July 18, 2023 9:15 PM
Senate Television via AP

When it comes to concerns that we are living in a country with two systems of justice, there's plenty of concerning examples to point to. Earlier on Tuesday, former and potentially future President Donald Trump revealed that he had been issued a target letter related to the January 6 investigation. 

Many of Trump's fellow Republicans, even and including those running against him in the presidential primary, have come forward to criticize the weaponization of government that has left to such indictments. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), however, was not among them. 

When discussing "two systems" of justice with CNN's Manu Raju, Romney sounded more like a Democrat with the response that he gave. 

Not only did he speak to how "we do our best to try and fire up our base," and say "the reality is that President Trump did a number of terrible things on January 6," he also spoke to the idea of "confidence in the justice system."

The Department of Justice (DOJ), as Romney's fellow Republicans have pointed out, currently lacks the confidence of the American people. Further, when it comes to the senator's claim that "if we constantly attack and diminish them that weakens our democracy," it's worth calling out the DOJ for the part that they play in such diminishment and weakening. This is not merely with regards to how Trump is treated, but how the investigations into the Biden family, including but not limited to the president and Hunter Biden, are treated.

Recommended

Joe Biden Falls Apart on Camera During Meeting With Israel's President Spencer Brown

Polling shows that the American people believe charged to be politically motivated, especially ahead of the 2024 presidential election, where Trump is currently seen as the frontrunner, as he leads with a spread of +33.5, according to RealClearPolitics

As House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) pointed out, this is sadly to be expected from the Biden DOJ, especially when it comes to how Trump is faring in the polls.

"If you noticed recently, President Trump went up in the polls and was actually surpassing President Biden for reelection. So what do they do now? Weaponize government, go after their number one opponent. It's time and time again," McCarthy pointed out. "I think the American public is tired of this, they want to see equal justice, and the idea that they utilize this to go after those who politically disagree with them is wrong."

Romney's stance on January 6 is clear. He was one of seven Republicans to vote to convict Trump in his second impeachment, with the trial not taking place until he had already left office. Romney also made history when for Trump's first impeachment trial in January of 2020, he became the first senator to vote to convict a president of his own party. 

It's looking increasingly likely that Romney will run for reelection next year, though it's not completely certain just yet. Should he indeed run, he's facing concerning polling numbers and at least one primary challenge. Mayor Trent Staggs announced his candidacy in May, and Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson, who has formed an exploratory committee, has raised a record $2.2 million in his first three months. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Joe Biden Falls Apart on Camera During Meeting With Israel's President Spencer Brown
The 34 Professors Who Protested My Speaking at Arizona State University Dennis Prager
Tucker Reacts to His Remaining Staff at Fox News Being Let Go Julio Rosas
New Biden Rules Are Coming After Much More Than Your Gas Stove Katie Pavlich
Ilhan Omar's Global Warming Tweet Earned a Hilarious Community Note Matt Vespa
Byron Donalds Has Two Words When Asked If He'd Be Trump's VP Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Joe Biden Falls Apart on Camera During Meeting With Israel's President Spencer Brown