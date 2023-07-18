Trump Announces He Expects 'Arrest and Indictment' in January 6 Grand Jury Probe

Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday morning that he expects another "arrest and indictment" to come his way as a result of a January 6 grand jury investigation being conducted in Washington, D.C. after he was notified on Sunday evening that he was a "target" of the probe.

Trump broke the news in a lengthy statement on Truth Social, explaining that "[o]n Sunday night, while I was with my family, having just arrived from the Turning Point event in Florida...HORRIFYING NEWS for our Country was given to me by my attorneys."

That news, according to Trump, came from "deranged Jack Smith" — the special counsel selected by the Biden Justice Department to oversee federal investigations of Trump — who "sent a letter...stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment."

Trump expects “arrest and indictment” in connection to January 6th investigation. pic.twitter.com/pkdBqc1ZTQ — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 18, 2023

Trump's statement posted to Truth Social continued by rehashing past harassment he's faced from Democrats:

So now, Joe Biden's Attorney General, Merrick Garland, who I turned down for the United States Supreme Court (in retrospect, based on his corrupt and unethical actions, a very wise decision!), together with Joe Biden's Department of Injustice, have effectively issued a third indictment and Arrest of Joe Biden's NUMBER ONE POLITICAL OPPONENT, who is largely dominating him in the race for the Presidency. Nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before, or even close. They illegally spied on my Campaign, attacked me with a totally Fake "Dossier" that was funded by Hillary Clinton's Campaign and the DNC, Impeached me twice (I won!), they failed on the Mueller Witch Hunt (No Collusion!), they failed on the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, the 51 "Intelligence" Agents fraud, the FBI/Twitter files, the DOJ/Facebook censorship, and every other scam imaginable.

Turning to more pressing issues, Trump said it's "probable" he also ends up indicted in the fourth investigation against him in Georgia:

But on top of all of that, they have now effectively indicted me three times (the DOJ staffed and runs the D.A.'s Office in Manhattan), with a probable fourth coming from Atlanta, where the DOJ are in strict, and possibly illegal, coordination with the District Attorney, whose record on murder and other violent crime is abysmal. THIS WITCH HUNT IS ALL ABOUT ELECTION INTERFERENCE AND A COMPLETE AND TOTAL POLITICAL WEAPONIZATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT! It is a very sad and dark period for our Nation!

Witnesses who have reportedly testified before the January 6 grand jury include former Vice President Mike Pence — now a primary competitor against Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination — Pence's former Chief of Staff Marc Short, and former deputy director of the Trump campaign's Election Day operations Gary Michael Brown.

President Trump was, earlier this year, indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan — on 34 counts related to alleged hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels — convened by District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Last month, the 45th president was indicted on 37 felony counts by a federal grand jury in Miami for his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House. Trump maintains his innocence in both cases.

This is a developing story and may be updated.