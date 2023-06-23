Alabama News Outlet Sure Has a Curious Way of Framing Riley Gaines' Testimony

On Wednesday, NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee for the "Protecting Pride: Defending the Civil Rights of LGBTQ+ Americans" hearing. She spoke courageously and with conviction about what women have to go through as they not only compete with but share locker rooms with biological men, such as William "Lia" Thomas. Because she dares to stick for women's rights in sports and biological reality, Gaines has faced unfair treatment, including from the media.

In covering Sen. Tommy Tuberville's (R-AL) praise for Gaines, AL.com noted that "Gaines, who believes there are only two genders, has been critical of Thomas competing in NCAA women’s swimming events."

Thank you @Riley_Gaines_ and Kylee Alons for standing up for female athletes.



I will continue to stand with you — and we will save women’s sports. @IWF @CWforA pic.twitter.com/paXC9XtuUs — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) June 22, 2023

For whatever reason, the report felt the need to go out of its way to point out that Gaines "believes" in biology, though not quite in those terms, and not necessarily as a positive. Not surprisingly, the report goes on to refer to Thomas using "she" and "her" pronouns.

Classic coverage.



How many genders do y'all believe exist, @aldotcom?



Explain to your readers. pic.twitter.com/Gl3dGKh9g1 — Cody Sargent (@codydsargent) June 22, 2023

Gaines is referenced in another article, which covered a Democratic witness, Harleigh Walker, reported as "a typical 16-year-old girl," though the article goes on to acknowledge she is "a transgender girl." The article also refers to Walker using "she" and "her" pronouns.

As Gaines is referred to:

Since Gaines tied with University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, the first openly trans woman to compete in the NCAA women’s division, Gaines has launched campaigns across the U.S. lobbying against letting transgender women compete in sports that align with their gender identity.

The article about Walker also uses phrases such as "gender-affirming care for transgender children," although it's not mentioned that such "care" involves hormone treatments and puberty blockers that cause health problems. Further, such "care" may involve genital mutilation, the removal of healthy body parts such as a girl's healthy breasts, and sterilization.

Also mentioned is testimony from Walker who referred to it as "one of the falsehoods I hear all the time" that "these doctors pressure or rush you, and they pull you in and start filling you full of hormones, puberty blockers or wanting surgeries," with Walker adding "none of that happened."

While that may be Walker's experience, Townhall has covered instances of young people being given a prescription of testosterone upon the first visit at Planned Parenthood, without even seeing a doctor, in the case of Helena Kerschner, who regretted transitioning into a man as a teenager.

There's also been instances of schools transitioning students behind their parents' back, in several states, with Townhall publishing no less than two articles about the roles of schools just this week. The New York State Education Department has even asserted that school officials should keep students' transitions concealed from their parents if the student does not give the school consent, Madeline also covered.

Another issue for young people who have transitioned that too often goes ignored by the left is those who have regretted their transition and sought to detransition. Mia reported on the lawsuit being filed by a young woman who is suing a California hospital and its clinicians after she had a double mastectomy at just 13.