Tim Walz Wont Admit That Somalians Have Robbed Minnesota

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 12, 2025 8:58 PM
AP Photo/Steve Karnowski

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz won’t admit that Somalians have stolen millions, and even possibly up to $1 billion of taxpayer money.

In a Friday news conference, the governor said that "an organized group of fraudsters" stole taxpayer money. 

The interview follows Somalis in Minnesota taking $14 million from a program meant to help kids with autism. When the federal government first busted the program, it charged 47 people. 

Many of the 77 people charged in the $250 million Feeding Our Future program scam, the largest known Covid-19 fraud scheme in the country, are Somalians. The fraudsters claimed to have served more than 300,000 meals to children. The criminals spent that taxpayer money on luxury items. 

Feeding Our Future had served as a sponsor for numerous organizations that signed up to participate in the Federal Child Nutrition Program. The program is administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, with states distributing funds locally.

The federal government has said that it will investigate this fraud in January. 

