Tim Walz Wont Admit That Somalians Have Robbed Minnesota

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz won’t admit that Somalians have stolen millions, and even possibly up to $1 billion of taxpayer money.

In a Friday news conference, the governor said that "an organized group of fraudsters" stole taxpayer money.

Minnesota is a great place to live. We understand that the strength and prosperity of our state depends on the ability of every Minnesotan to thrive.



However, our generosity has been taken advantage of by an organized group of fraudsters. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) December 12, 2025

The interview follows Somalis in Minnesota taking $14 million from a program meant to help kids with autism. When the federal government first busted the program, it charged 47 people.

Many of the 77 people charged in the $250 million Feeding Our Future program scam, the largest known Covid-19 fraud scheme in the country, are Somalians. The fraudsters claimed to have served more than 300,000 meals to children. The criminals spent that taxpayer money on luxury items.

Feeding Our Future had served as a sponsor for numerous organizations that signed up to participate in the Federal Child Nutrition Program. The program is administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, with states distributing funds locally.

NEW: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz attempts to shift the blame from the Somali community in the state's widespread fraud scandal:



"It's not law abiding citizens. If that were the case, there's a lot of white men who should be holding a lot of white men accountable for the crimes they… pic.twitter.com/O7IGKMqkhS — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 12, 2025

Actual journalism from @CBSNews on the massive Somali fraud scandal in Minnesota — which incompetent @GovTimWalz let happen.



Stacks of cash. Wire transfers to East Africa and China. Luxury vehicles, homes, and vacations.



"You are gonna be the richest 25 year old InshaAllah" pic.twitter.com/K6NoVXibdN — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 12, 2025

BREAKING: Gov. Tim Walz was asked if he thinks Somali leaders need to hold their own accountable.



Walz: “A lot of white men should be holding a lot of white men accountable.” pic.twitter.com/lbL9jNpQsB — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) December 12, 2025

The federal government has said that it will investigate this fraud in January.

Egregious fraud in Minnesota has cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars, including funds sent to Somalia through money services businesses (MSBs), which provide financial services outside a formal bank.



Under @POTUS’ leadership, the @USTreasury will not stop until we… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) December 12, 2025

Incompetent scumbag Tim Walz says it's a "pretty hard reach" to expect the Somali community to not engage in the massive theft of tax dollars, criticizes @POTUS for calling them out:



"Each community's got this... Donald Trump brought this to the attention... very dangerous." pic.twitter.com/ffqmpQcT7G — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 12, 2025

🚨 SCOOP: 🚨



US Treasury Secretary @SecScottBessent plans on traveling to Minneapolis, Minnesota within the first 10 days of January 2026 to examine the Somali fraud on the ground. He plans to meet with officials who are privy to the fraud and the documentation of the fraud.… https://t.co/6bv7URBv0P — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 12, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Tim Walz is COOKED - Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent is now surging investigators into Minnesota to track payments to SOMALIA.



BESSENT: "We will NOT stop until we fully investigate, analyze, and permanently end this massive fraud ring."



MULTIPLE Money Services… pic.twitter.com/ZWyGBnlgex — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 12, 2025





🚨 BREAKING: In a pathetic move, Gov. Tim Walz just defended his Somali fraudsters, saying it's NOT FAIR to expect Somalis to change their ways and stop stealing.



"This idea the Somali community is to blame? Because they didn't do more?!"



"Trump brought this to the attention… pic.twitter.com/YDlIZnpnq9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 12, 2025

