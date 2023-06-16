Candidate Selection Based on Worries of 'Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws' Reinforces Woke Military Concerns

It's been a banner few weeks for the Biden administration's priorities when it comes to Pride celebrations, and we're only halfway through. Earlier this week, video clips from last week's Pentagon Pride event resurfaced, in which Space Force Lt. Gen. DeAnna Burt admitted that she is "compelled to consider a different candidate and perhaps less qualified" for squadron command based on the state where the candidate lives.

Burt had been lamenting the rise in introducing those "anti-LGBTQ+ laws" and the supposed effect it could have on force readiness. Introducing those laws, Burt claimed, "demonstrates a trend that could be dangerous for our service members, their families, and the readiness of the force as a whole."

"I strive to match the right person to the right job," Burt offered. While she does look at candidates based on "job performance and relevant experience first," there is a "however" in there. "However, I also look at their personal circumstances, and their family is also an important factor," she went on to say.

"If a good match for a job does not feel safe being themselves and performing at their highest potential at a given location, or if their family could be denied critical healthcare due to the laws in that state," is why Burt said she may be "compelled to consider a different candidate and perhaps less qualified."

This "critical healthcare" that Burt spoke about at the Pride event, has to do with irreversible procedures performed on children that involve not just puberty blockers and hormone therapies, as well as the health problems that come with that, in addition to genital mutilation and sterilization.

That this wokeness and targeting of children is affecting the military is particularly concerning. If there's any concern about "readiness," it's to do with the idea that a candidate would be selected based on anything other than his or her job qualifications, demonstrating an overall a lack of proper priorities.

The Pentagon itself tweeted out clips of the event, though not the remarks in question.

Yesterday, the Pentagon hosted its 12th Annual LGBTQ+ Pride Ceremony. We celebrate the honor and service, commitment, and sacrifice of our LGBTQ+ service members. The DoD is committed to inclusion and using diversity as a strength for our Services.



Reporting from Fox News on the excerpt includes a statement from the department that doesn't exactly answer the question:

A spokesperson for the Pentagon declined to comment on Burt's remarks and directed Fox News Digital to the Space Force's public affairs office. When reached for comment, a Space Force official told Fox: "To stay ahead of our pacing challenge and win in a competitive environment, leaders must identify and remove barriers facing their teams." "We have the top talent in the Nation, and we must enable them to perform their missions by ensuring they are not worried about the health and safety of their families," the official said. "The Department of the Air Force recognizes that various laws and legislation are being proposed and passed in states across America that may affect LGBTQ Airmen, Guardians, and/or their LGBTQ dependents in different ways." "We have worked to inform and educate our members on the assignment, medical, legal and other resources available to support Airmen, Guardians and their families," they added.

Earlier this week, Townhall highlighted the plans Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has to fix the woke military if he's elected president. He's equally determined to protect children from indoctrination, just as he's been doing in Florida.

DeSantis' team for his presidential campaign highlighted Burt's remarks with tweets and retweets.

Hard to believe someone in her position would really deny appointing the most capable candidates because they would be based in states whose policies she doesn’t like.



The event in question took place days before last Saturday's Pride Celebration at the South Lawn of the White House. As Townhall has covered at length, the president gave remarks that, just as he had done in the past, celebrated the Pride community, but did so in a way that focused particularly on children. Additionally, the progressive Pride flag hung alongside the American flag at the White House, in violation of the flag code.

A transgender "influencer," who at one point went topless, was among those present. There was also fondling involved. While the White House sent out a statement and the person has been banned, claims from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that this is "not reflective" of the event or this administration didn't exactly fly.

As part of doubling down on their pro-LGBTQ+ narrative while also seeking to usurp parental rights, the White House also tweeted a video clip garnering attention for the president's phrasing of "these are our kids... not somebody else's kids, they're all our kids."

In addition to DeSantis' commitment to fixing the military, others have insert presidential primary politics into the matter, given that it was former and potentially future President Donald Trump who had signed off on Burt's promotion, the governor's press secretary among them.

While we're halfway through June, there's still two more weeks to go before Pride Month comes to a close, and still many more months before the Iowa Caucus and first primaries.

