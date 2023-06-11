Biden Claims the LGBTQ Community Is the 'Bravest, Inspiring' People He Has Ever Known

President Joe Biden hosted the largest Pride event in White House history, claiming the LGBTQ community has the most "bravest and inspiring" people he has ever known— not police officers or military members who put their lives on the line every day to fight for the country.

On Saturday, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden kicked off June's month-long Pride "celebration" on the White House lawn, decorated in a rainbow theme with the "Progress Pride flag" waving in the sky.

The president used the opportunity to blast Republicans who aim to protect children and females from the radical Left's progressive propaganda, calling for the need to push back against "dangerous ant-LGTBQ laws."

"When families across the country face excruciating decisions to relocate to a different state to protect their child from dangerous ant-LGTBQ laws, we have to act," Biden said. "We need to push back against the hundreds of callous and cynical bills introduced in states targeting transgender children, terrifying families, and criminalizing doctors and nurses."

Jill Biden also took the stage, arguing that gay people, transgender people, binary, non-binary, and genderqueer people symbolize an "example" for the U.S. and the world.

"Outside the gates of this house are those who want to drag our country backward and so many battles yet to be braved," she said. "But today, we're not here to be strong. We're not here to be courageous. Even though for so many of you, just coming to this event is an act of bravery."

Biden and his wife both expressed their intense support for transgender children.

Continuing with the massive progressive event held for a group of people who demand not to be treated differently but feel entitled to have a month-long celebration— Biden repeated a story from his childhood.

The president claimed that when he was a child, he witnessed two men kissing and asked his father for an explanation, to which he reportedly said, "It's simple, Joe. They love each other."

This week, Biden introduced legislation intended to halt book bans, help children gain more access to dangerous gender-affirming care, and increase federal coordination to "better protect Pride celebrations, marches, community centers, healthcare providers and small businesses."

Meanwhile, Republican-led states have joined the fight to protect children from the Left's propaganda that aims to indoctrinate and mutilate kids.