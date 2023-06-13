White House Responds to Topless Fondling During Biden Pride Event

The Biden administration is condemning a transgender activist who attended a pride event at the White House over the weekend.

"This behavior is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House. It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance. Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events," a Biden administration official released in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

During festivities on the South Lawn, where many children were present, a number of transgender individuals went topless and fondled themselves for the camera. The activists then posted the footage to social media. You can see the graphic images here.

In the background, the White House hung the American flag at the same level as the pride/transgender flag in violation of U.S. Flag Code.

Today, the People's House – your house – sends a clear message to the country and to the world.



America is a nation of pride. pic.twitter.com/ZZS9oTpDww — President Biden (@POTUS) June 11, 2023

After uproar, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre also condemned the behavior but justified the placement of the pride flag in violation of U.S. Flag Code.

REPORTER: "There's been some criticism of the [pride flag] placement violating the U.S. flag code..."



KJP: "The administration was proud to display the pride flag." pic.twitter.com/e6XOhu3XIl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 13, 2023