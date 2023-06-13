The FBI Hid Biden's Bribery Calls With Black Ink 'Redactions'
In a Sane World, Joe Biden Would Be Heading Toward Impeachment
Former President Trump Arraigned in Miami; Pleads Not Guilty
'Why Does the IRS Have Guns': Joni Ernst Leads the Charge to Disarm...
Why a MD Dem Was Forced to Apologize to the Muslim Community
Did You Catch What Was Peculiar About the Target Bomb Threat Story?
2 Country Stars, 2 Honky-Tonks, and 2 Approaches to Bud Light Drinkers: Garth...
To Reduce Airline Ticket Prices, Expand Washington's Reagan Airport
MTG to Walensky: Will You Be on Pfizer or Moderna's Board When You...
Here's How Americans View the Second Trump Indictment
California Voters Think Feinstein Should Resign, New Poll Shows
JD Vance Announces He Will Hold Up DOJ Nominees Following 'Unprecedented Political Prosecu...
Left-Wing State Instructs Schools to Conceal Student Gender Transitions From Parents
WaPo to DC Residents: Here Are Some Pro-Tips to Avoid Getting Carjacked
Tipsheet

White House Responds to Topless Fondling During Biden Pride Event

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 13, 2023 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The Biden administration is condemning a transgender activist who attended a pride event at the White House over the weekend. 

"This behavior is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House. It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance. Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events,"  a Biden administration official released in a statement Tuesday afternoon. 

During festivities on the South Lawn, where many children were present, a number of transgender individuals went topless and fondled themselves for the camera. The activists then posted the footage to social media. You can see the graphic images here

In the background, the White House hung the American flag at the same level as the pride/transgender flag in violation of U.S. Flag Code. 

After uproar, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre also condemned the behavior but justified the placement of the pride flag in violation of U.S. Flag Code.  

Recommended

The FBI Hid Biden's Bribery Calls With Black Ink 'Redactions' Katie Pavlich
Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The FBI Hid Biden's Bribery Calls With Black Ink 'Redactions' Katie Pavlich
Biden’s Kennedy Headache Is Rapidly Turning Into a Migraine Sponsored By AMAC
'Why Does the IRS Have Guns': Joni Ernst Leads the Charge to Disarm the IRS Spencer Brown
They Will Turn On You Kurt Schlichter
Critics Rip Biden After What This Trans Model Did on White House Lawn; Update: WH Responds. Leah Barkoukis
BREAKING: Nashville Shooter Autopsy Obtained Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The FBI Hid Biden's Bribery Calls With Black Ink 'Redactions' Katie Pavlich