LGBT Group Releases 'Travel Advisory' on Florida

The false freakout over how Florida is supposedly mistreating the LGBT population continues to spiral out of control as a group known as Equality Florida has released "a travel advisory" to do with "warning of the risks posed to the health, safety, and freedom of those considering short or long term travel, or relocation to the state." In a subsequent tweet within the thread, the group claims they are responding "with great sadness... to those asking if it's safe to travel to or remain in FL."

As an organization that has spent decades working to improve FL’s reputation as a welcoming, inclusive place to live work & visit, it's with great sadness that we must respond to those asking if it's safe to travel to or remain in FL as laws strip away basic rights & freedoms. — Equality Florida (@equalityfl) April 12, 2023

It is not until multiple tweets into the thread that the group speaks to why it is they are making such a claim. As it turns out, it's the same false talking points that have been commonly made about Florida.

...their home state less safe for their children.



We understand everyone must weigh the risks and decide what is best for their safety, but whether you stay away, leave or remain we ask that you join us in countering these relentless attacks. — Equality Florida (@equalityfl) April 12, 2023

Florida has come under intense and inaccurate criticism for the Parental Rights in Education Act, signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) in March of last year. Although the law gives no such directive, critics have dubbed it the "Don't Say Gay" bill. Critics have not only mislabeled the law's name, but have filed lawsuits. Such lawsuits have been dismissed, though, including just recently. Not only are DeSantis and the law's supporters not deterred by such critics, but they're proposing expanding the law's scope.

The idea of "book bans" is a leftist talking point that has been debunked before. As Guy pointed out when explaining leftist reactions to a supposed "book ban," Florida law is a response to demands from parents who actually want to know what materials are available to their children. School districts must report to the state any books that parents have challenged as inappropriate, The Washington Times highlighted earlier this year about the law.

Last month, when DeSantis exposed the "book ban hoax" at a press conference, news broadcasts had to cut their feed and Twitter had warning messages about "potentially sensitive content" as he showcased the books available in school libraries. Such books were found in 23 school districts in Florida. Of the 175 books removed across the state, 93 percent were removed from media centers and 87 percent were identified as pornographic, violent, or inappropriate for their grade level.

On the claim about "health care restrictions," the group is likely referring to a Florida board of medicine rule that says doctors can lose their license if they order puberty blockers, hormone therapy, or sex reassignment surgery for minors who may believe they are transgender. Such so-called "health care" can involve genital mutilation, sterilization, and/or other long-term health problems.

Our full travel advisory, along with information on identify pro-equality businesses in Florida and reporting discrimination, is here: https://t.co/LFV3Ma1LnH — Equality Florida (@equalityfl) April 12, 2023

One of the concluding tweets in the thread calls on people to "Help reimagine and build a Florida... where freedom is a reality," though their word choice of "reality" is an ironic one considering all of the debunked talking points at hand.

At a recent press conference from last month on "Civics Education," DeSantis dismissed this kind of idea as a political stunt. There's also been more direct response over Twitter, including from, as our friends at Twitchy highlighted, Christina Pushaw with the DeSantis War Room.

LGBTQ activists, illegal immigration advocates, and NAACP all failed in their years-long quest to stop Gov. DeSantis from enacting commonsense policies.



Now they're ALL warning against travel to Florida🙃



Cool! Go vacation somewhere "safer"...Chicago? Baltimore? San Francisco? pic.twitter.com/QnL9Pcted3 — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) April 13, 2023

New York City has also tried to spread falsehoods about Florida, including a digital ad campaign from Mayor Eric Adams (D) from last April and tweets from the mayor in February of this year, though such efforts backfired.

On Thursday, "10,000 New Yorkers" was trending on Twitter to highlight how many New Yorkers have fled their state for Florida.

Welcome to Florida. Now don’t forget why you left NYC. Love to see all these conservatives moving here from blue states! pic.twitter.com/R782lZ821l — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 13, 2023

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) likewise seems to be preoccupied with spreading falsehoods about Florida. Not only did he travel there last week, but he released a video sharing his thoughts on Wednesday night. Twitchy also highlighted responses to such a video.

Last week, I went to New College in Florida -- ground zero for what the @GOP are trying to do to education in this country.



Take a moment to watch this.



Books are banned. Speech is limited. Faculty are scared. Students are bullied.



This is just a small dose of what's to come. pic.twitter.com/UZjlm5XIsk — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 12, 2023



