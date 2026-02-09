Men Are Going to Strike Back
Wait, That's Why Dems Are Scared About ICE Agents Wearing Body Cams
Bill Maher Had the Perfect Response to Billie Eilish's 'Stolen Land' Nonsense
Some Guy Wanted to Test Something at an Anti-ICE Rally. Their Reaction Says...
The Trump Team Quoted the Perfect TV Show to Defend a Proposed WH...
Why This Former CNN Reporter Saying He'd Fire Scott Jennings Is Amusing
Jonathan Turley Wrecks Jamelle Bouie for His Despicable Attack on Vance's Mom
Is Prime Minister Keir Starmer Going to Resign?
VIP
Gold Medal Motherhood
Bakari Sellers Says America Needs a 'Fumigation' of MAGA
Don Lemon Plays Civil Rights Martyr After Cities Church Mob Arrest
Canadian PM Carney Just Announced a Plan to Make Canadian Inflation Worse
Faith Over Flash
CA Governor Election 2026: Bianco or Hilton
Tipsheet

TMZ's Halftime Show Poll Isn't Going the Way They Hoped

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 09, 2026 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Well, Bad Bunny ended up not wearing a dress during yesterday's Super Bowl halftime show. We have to wonder if Roger Goodell or someone in the NFL put the kibosh on that plan, especially after Goodell said the program wouldn't be political. President Trump slammed the show as "terrible" and "one of the worst." Meanwhile, the TPUSA alternative show attracted tens of millions of views so far.

Advertisement

TMZ put up a poll last night asking which show was better, and it's not going well for them.

Right now, Kid Rock leads two to one.

That's impressive.

It is not.

The lead was even more dramatic early on.

We're certain TMZ didn't plan on this.

It has certainly rattled them.

We see what you did there.

Recommended

Men Are Going to Strike Back Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP NFL YOUTUBE

"Estimates show that over 20 million watched the alternative halftime show. That's a huge chunk of the captive audience walking away," Petersen wrote on X. "This translates to millions lost and a new tradition is born. Rather than a one time occurence, it is likely that the new alternative halftime show just gets bigger and better every year."

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Men Are Going to Strike Back Kurt Schlichter
Wait, That's Why Dems Are Scared About ICE Agents Wearing Body Cams Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Had the Perfect Response to Billie Eilish's 'Stolen Land' Nonsense Matt Vespa
Some Guy Wanted to Test Something at an Anti-ICE Rally. Their Reaction Says It All. Matt Vespa
Bakari Sellers Says America Needs a 'Fumigation' of MAGA Amy Curtis
The Trump Team Quoted the Perfect TV Show to Defend a Proposed WH Christopher Columbus Statue Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Men Are Going to Strike Back Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement