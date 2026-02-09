TMZ's Halftime Show Poll Isn't Going the Way They Hoped

Well, Bad Bunny ended up not wearing a dress during yesterday's Super Bowl halftime show. We have to wonder if Roger Goodell or someone in the NFL put the kibosh on that plan, especially after Goodell said the program wouldn't be political. President Trump slammed the show as "terrible" and "one of the worst." Meanwhile, the TPUSA alternative show attracted tens of millions of views so far.

TMZ put up a poll last night asking which show was better, and it's not going well for them.

Who had the better halftime show -- Bad Bunny or Kid Rock? — TMZ (@TMZ) February 9, 2026

Right now, Kid Rock leads two to one.

YouTube stats are not real time, especially when you have such a high volume of viewership. It will slowly be verified and released over time. 16 million and counting so far walked away from Bad Bunny. pic.twitter.com/DuTHwOczL5 — Political Cow (@PoliticalCow) February 9, 2026

That's impressive.

It is not.

The lead was even more dramatic early on.

We're certain TMZ didn't plan on this.

The fact you even have to ask just proves @KidRock stole all the eyeballs. — Tenn Bear 🐻 (@akaBarni) February 9, 2026

It has certainly rattled them.

Looks like TMZ is hoping for a busted water main at 2 in the morning. pic.twitter.com/r44vlYFRkv — SmythRadio (@SmythRadio) February 9, 2026

We see what you did there.

The NFL just had its Bud Light moment.



With a total monopoly on the halftime slot, they went all-in on a program performed almost entirely in Spanish—a language less than 20% of the U.S. audience speaks fluently. That's why millions tuned out to watch the All-American Halftime… — Warren Petersen (@votewarren) February 9, 2026

"Estimates show that over 20 million watched the alternative halftime show. That's a huge chunk of the captive audience walking away," Petersen wrote on X. "This translates to millions lost and a new tradition is born. Rather than a one time occurence, it is likely that the new alternative halftime show just gets bigger and better every year."

