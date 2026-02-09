Jasmine Crockett Might Be Running the Most Incompetent Campaign in History

A new story from NOTUS has emerged that has shed light on the inner-workings of Jasmine Crockett’s bid for Senate, and it’s hard to understate how much of a dumpster fire it’s turning out to be.

Crockett’s fundraising surge never came. She has been outspent roughly 19-to-1 on ads. And some Dems talking w/her campaign aren’t sure who exactly is running it.



On the congresswoman’s unconventional campaign in Texas, and how it’s making allies anxious. https://t.co/T1xgmJMItO — Alex Roarty (@Alex_Roarty) February 9, 2026

We are just 22 days out from the Texas primaries and yet, Crockett still hasn’t openly designated a campaign manager, baffling Democrat strategists. Crockett’s campaign has rebuffed critics, claiming that she isn’t running a “traditional campaign” and that any criticism about her choices is just “meaningless chatter in Washington.” Democrat officials reportedly have no idea who is actually running the show.

I'm sorry what do you mean it's unclear who crockett's campaign manager is pic.twitter.com/uTqm7z3bON — Organizermemes (@OrganizerMemes) February 9, 2026

Crockett is seemingly relying almost entirely on her name recognition with primary voters. NOTUS reports that Talarico has outspent Crockett 19-to-1 in ad buys, and Crockett has yet to make even one broadcast ad. Again, Crockett’s team and supporters have dismissed any criticism leveled at her campaign, and even went as far as to suggest that ads won’t work for Crockett because she’s a black woman.

“Candidates of color cannot use these traditional methods because these traditional methods were not designed for them,” Jen Ramos of the Texas State Democratic Executive Committee told NOTUS.

Crockett’s website notably displayed no policy or issues on it until late last week when it was updated with a slew of errors.

on Crockett’s issues page, the first sentence leading into her track record on social security is… about gun reform…? https://t.co/LGQShpmNjd pic.twitter.com/fQmul9bcyo — Peter Twinklage (@PeterTwinklage) February 7, 2026

The Texas primary is slated for Mar. 3, where Crockett will face fierce competition against opponent James Talarico.

