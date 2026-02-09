VIP
Don't Play Their Game
Tipsheet

This Viral Super Bowl Halftime Story About Bad Bunny's Grammy Was Completely False

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 09, 2026 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

One of the most frustrating narratives to come out of last night's Super Bowl Halftime Show is the lie about who Bad Bunny handed one of his Grammy Awards to during the performance.

Advertisement

The Left, including Brian Krassenstein, incorrectly identified the boy as Liam Ramos, the five-year-old boy rescued by ICE after his father ran off and abandoned him to evade arrest (and his mother refused to take him into her custody).

The boy is actually a child actor named Lincoln Fox.

But that didn't stop Krassenstein's post from going viral.

Lincoln Fox's Instagram account even posted the moment on his page:


Simply incredible.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Related:

DHS FAKE NEWS ICE MEDIA BIAS

You would think.

This is not wrong.

Where's the lie?

This is correct. The algorithm needs to start de-boosting posts like this. Especially when they have a Community Note proving it's a lie.

