This Viral Super Bowl Halftime Story About Bad Bunny's Grammy Was Completely False

One of the most frustrating narratives to come out of last night's Super Bowl Halftime Show is the lie about who Bad Bunny handed one of his Grammy Awards to during the performance.

The Left, including Brian Krassenstein, incorrectly identified the boy as Liam Ramos, the five-year-old boy rescued by ICE after his father ran off and abandoned him to evade arrest (and his mother refused to take him into her custody).

The boy is actually a child actor named Lincoln Fox.

But that didn't stop Krassenstein's post from going viral.

7.1 million views and over 300,000 likes on a completely fake story, because the left wanted it to be true https://t.co/UYrUZiFFs0 — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) February 9, 2026

Lincoln Fox's Instagram account even posted the moment on his page:





Simply incredible.

And if it had been done from the R it would be a lead on CNN with Manu Raju running down every R in Congress to get their take…instead Ed will never correct it and most in his bubble will continue to believe it. — Rusty Kuhl (@HumphreyPT) February 9, 2026

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

One would think repeatedly pushing hoaxes would be penalized by algo but no — Steady Eddy (@SteadyHabs) February 9, 2026

You would think.

To be fair, they all look alike to Leftists — It Is By Will Alone (@Circular_Truth) February 9, 2026

This is not wrong.

Ed was like “wow they’re both Hispanic, must be the same kid” pic.twitter.com/vBUlCmLuuQ — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) February 9, 2026

Where's the lie?

And the engagement is why EK still has the thing up even though he knows it is a lie.



Welcome to X — Lord of Misrule (@ComeAndFakeIt) February 9, 2026

This is correct. The algorithm needs to start de-boosting posts like this. Especially when they have a Community Note proving it's a lie.

