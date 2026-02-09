Jonathan Turley Wrecks Jamelle Bouie for His Despicable Attack on Vance's Mom

Last April, Vice President J.D. Vance honored his mother and her decade of sobriety. During a ceremony at the White House, Vance recalled, "I remember when I gave my RNC convention speech, which was the craziest thing, and I even said during the speech that we would have your 10-year medallion ceremony at the White House."

Addiction is a real and ongoing problem in America. Anyone who is able to get and stay sober deserves to be honored and seen for putting in the work it takes to stop using drugs and/or alcohol. Most of the time, the Left loves stories like this. But because this involves a Republican, they can only attack Vance and his mother.

This time, the attack comes from New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie, who thinks it's funny to joke about Vance's mom selling him to feed her drug addiction.

It is hard to say when the NY Times hit rock bottom, but this may be the conclusive landing spot. https://t.co/gSGn9bYowm NY Times columnist Jamelle Bouie joked how Vance's mother should have sold him to feed her drug addiction. She recently celebrated 10 years of sobriety... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 8, 2026

Here's more:

New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie suggested Vice President JD Vance's mother was right to have attempted to sell him for drugs in a Bluesky post on Wednesday. In a series of comments on the left-wing platform, Bouie criticized Vance for a recent interview with the Daily Mail where he declined to apologize to Minnesota shooting victim Alex Pretti's family after accusing him of showing up with "ill intent" at an immigration enforcement protest. "[T]his is a wicked man who knows he is being wicked and does it anyway," Bouie wrote.

And Bouie thinks he's the good guy, here.

...Of course, Bouie made these vicious comments on Bluesky, a safe space of the viewpoint intolerant of the left. Part of dehumanizing others as "fascists" and "Nazis" is that there is nothing that is considered indecent or excessive in attacks ... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 8, 2026

BlueSky is an absolute cesspool.

Turley went on to say Bouie won the "race to the bottom" in pandering to the "perpetually irate."

In an age of rage, it is often difficult to stand out in the mob as so many pander to the perpetually irate. However, New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie has found a way to win the race to the bottom...https://t.co/I5ouMNdKOS — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 9, 2026

Turley writes:

Vance wrote a celebrated bestseller, “Hillbilly Elegy,” about his difficult childhood with a mother who became addicted to pain medication and eventually found herself stealing drugs from her patients. It was a tragic account of how addiction tore their family apart, but also a tale of redemption: “I knew that a mother could love her son despite the grip of addiction. I knew that my family loved me, even when they struggled to take care of themselves.” In April of last year, Vance celebrated his mother’s decade of sobriety. As I discuss in my new book “Rage and the Republic,” a common element to past radical movements has been the dehumanization of political opponents. In calling others “Gestapo,” “fascists,” and “Nazis,” you achieve a certain license to say and do things that you would ordinarily never say or do. By stripping them of any humanity or right to empathy, you are free to discard the limitations of decency and civility.

Bingo. The Left calls us "fascists" and "Nazis" so they can justify all the evil things they say and do to us.

...Bouie shows the lack of self-awareness, objecting that “this is a wicked man who knows he is being wicked.” It is the ultimate example of transference. Rage is itself a type of drug. It is addictive and, while they never admit it, they like it. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 9, 2026

All this stems from Vance's refusal to apologize for the death of Alex Pretti. In an interview with The Daily Mail, their reporter egged Vance to apologize for the ICE/Border Patrol-involved shooting of Pretti, who was an activist obstructing law enforcement efforts in Minneapolis.

"Have you apologized? Do you plan to apologize to the family of Alex Pretti?" the reporter asked.

“For what?” Vance replied.

It was a masterclass in how not to accept the premise of the media's question. "So if this hypothetical leads to that hypothetical, leads to another hypothetical, will I do a thing?" Vance pressed the reporter, who was speaking in a string of hypotheticals. Every Republican should learn from that exchange.

But that perfectly reasonable response to a "gotcha" question triggered Bouie so much that he decided Vance's mother, and her history with drug addiction, was fair game.

“To the obvious appeal of its readers, the paper now peddles in hate to feed a national addiction”



Not only an addiction but FICTION. In the absence of real evidence of any actions that could spawn this kind of hatred, they have to make things up. — Callitlikeiseeit (@Holdupwhat969) February 9, 2026

This is all correct. The New York Times, and every other legacy media outlet, pretends they are our moral and intellectual superiors right before their reporters say vile things on social media.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

