Harry Sisson Refuses to House Illegals in His Home, And Claims ICE Agent Was Just ‘Bumped’ by Renee Good

Over the weekend, Daily Wire host Michael Knowles returned with the latest episode of "Bar Fight," where he sparred with liberal commentators Harry Sisson and Chris Mowrey in front of a live audience in Nashville. Knowles pressed Sisson on whether he’d allow an illegal immigrant to live in his New York City apartment and later challenged him on whether the fatal shooting of Renee Good was justified, as Sisson argued that Good simply "bumped" an ICE agent with her SUV.

"Um, so I come from the great land of the chieftain Elizabeth Warren," one audience member said. "And I would like to know, Maura Healey is our governor, and she has asked citizens of Massachusetts to take illegal immigrants into their homes and house them because they don't have enough housing for all of them. So I just want to know, answer my question first. Are you willing to do what Maura Healey asked the citizens of Massachusetts to do and house illegal immigrants in your own home? Because she asked us to do that. I wasn't willing to do that."

"You don't have to," Sisson replied. "And that's exactly the point I'm about to make. Um, so you're making the point I was about to make, which is it's voluntary. Um, she's asking citizens to step up if they want you don't nobody's forcing you and by the way, we already have programs."

"Just be quiet, I'm getting to it," Sisson continued as a member of the crowd shouted at him to answer the question. "If you listen, if you listen, if you listen."

"He says he's gonna get to it, I'll believe him for now," Knowles said.

"Okay, unfortunately, I will not be taking anybody in because I have a one-bedroom in New York City," Sisson said. "It's very expensive."

"So, hold on, you have a one-bedroom?" Knowles asked. You don't have a studio? A lot of New Yorkers have studios.

"Well, it depends on where you live," Sisson said.

"It depends on where you live," Knowles agreed.

"Where do you live?" Knowles asked, before retracting the question. "But you have a one-bedroom, yes, I do a lot of people have studios in New York. So you have an extra room?"

"No, i'm sorry, unfortunately, I don't unfortunately I don't have any space. Unfortunately, for now. I don't have any space. But if you have space in your home and you want to play into a program that we've already had for a very long time, you can do so, but nobody's forcing you to take anybody in your home. Nobody's forcing you to take anybody in your home.

"Wow, to hear I live in a one-bedroom in New York, and I don't have any space," Knowles said. "That's a mansion."

"Well, you're from New York, you know, New York. There's no space in New York. My one-bedroom's a shoebox, you know that."

"Okay, man," Knowles said. "I don't think I don't think these migrants I don't think they need a lot of space, you know, you give them a nice little bed anyway."

Michael Knowles went on to argue with Sisson over whether the shooting of Renee Good was justified. Sisson argued that the situation was nuanced and even attempted to deny that an ICE agent had been struck by Good’s SUV, but Knowles quickly fact-checked him.

"You just said, Harry, that Renee Good was murdered by an ICE officer. Do you not think that being hit by an SUV is a justification for using deadly force?" the Daily Wire host asked.

"If you're looking at the footage frame by frame, and I saw you get walked by Adam Mochler on this, can you be quiet?" Sisson exclaimed as the crowd began to jeer. "Well, I'm up here. You're over there. I'm meant to be talking."

"How did I get walked?" Knowles asked. "Harry, here's a question. Did Renee Good hit the officer with her SUV?"

"Wait, wait, wait, if you look at the frame by frame..." Sisson began.

"That's a simple question," Knowles pressed. "You don't need a paragraph."

"Michael, you would agree that this is a more nuanced issue," Sisson insisted.

"I would not agree with that. Did this woman hit the officer with her SUV?"

"Her SUV bumped the officer, which still does not justify..."

"She bumped him with a 3,000-pound SUV?"

"Michael, if I tapped you on the shoulder right now, can you shoot me in the face?"

"If you tapped me with your SUV, I probably would, yeah."

See the full episode. below:

