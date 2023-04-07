Democratic Presidents Past and Present Put Out Stunningly Ignorant Tweets on Expelled Tenn. Members

On Thursday, as Matt highlighted, the Tennessee House voted to expel two Democratic state representatives, Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson. A third member, state Rep. Gloria Johnson, barely survived expulsion though she was still stripped of her committee assignments. The members were found to have engaged in "disorderly behavior" and purposefully bringing "disorder and dishonor to the House of Representatives" last week during a gun control protest at the Tennessee Capitol last week that quickly got out of control.

It was hardly a peaceful protest, amounting to an insurrection even. Protesters also engaged in despicable behavior as they held up seven fingers as a way to claim that the alleged shooter who shot and killed six people at the Covenant School, Audrey Hale, was also a victim. With Hale being transgender, activists have turned the issue into being about gun control and supporting trans rights.

The Biden administration and President Joe Biden himself have certainly gone with such a narrative. The president, from his official account tweeted out a statement condemning the actions of Tennessee House members. The statement is problematic throughout, but particularly glaring is how it claimed they "joined thousands of peaceful protesters calling for action."

Three kids and three officials gunned down in yet another mass shooting.



And what are GOP officials focused on?



Punishing lawmakers who joined thousands of peaceful protesters calling for action.



It's shocking, undemocratic, and without precedent. https://t.co/NB9gSdFI9h — President Biden (@POTUS) April 6, 2023

Our friends at Twitchy highlighted the reactions to Biden's statements, especially in the context of how Biden has repeatedly condemned January 6, only to then mislead on the narrative of the protests. It also bears reminding, as so many of these users did, what distorted narrative Biden has on the shooting.

So you support insurrection now. https://t.co/O0xaSzIEvu — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 7, 2023

You imprison thousands of J6 peaceful protesters who were let into the capital by police in your gulag



GOP expelled @brotherjones_ for inciting protesters to disrupt deliberations. He did knowingly & intentionally bring disorder & dishonor to the House of Representatives. — Shukri Abdirahman (@ShuForCongress) April 6, 2023

Three kids and three officials.



You still haven't said their names or why a trans terrorist targeted them.



You still haven't commended the heroic cops who took her out and saved countless kids.



You are a national embarrassment. https://t.co/PYElL8yjVW — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) April 7, 2023

Biden is cool with insurrections when it's his people insurrecting. https://t.co/xiVUn33DBl — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) April 7, 2023

To add insult to injury, the president also tweeted how he further emboldened the three members by calling them "to thank them for their leadership and courage in the face of a blatant disregard of our nation’s democratic values."

Recall how Democrats along with some RINOs impeached former and potentially future President Donald Trump over the January 6 Capitol riot, with his trial in the Senate not even taking place until he had already left office.

Earlier, I spoke to Reps Jones, Pearson, and Johnson to thank them for their leadership and courage in the face of a blatant disregard of our nation’s democratic values.



Our country needs to take action on gun violence — to do that we need more voices like theirs speaking out. pic.twitter.com/oQl9jQSOy1 — President Biden (@POTUS) April 7, 2023

Biden wasn't the only Democratic president to tweet out against the Tennessee Republican members' actions while showing support for the three Democrats. In addition to highlighting how our "nation was built on peaceful protest," former President Barack Obama ignorantly claimed that the members were expelled "simply for raising their voice."

Further, when it comes to his claim that "Silencing those who disagree with us is a sign of weakness, not strength, and it won’t lead to progress," perhaps Obama and his party should look in the mirror.

What happened in Tennessee is the latest example of a broader erosion of civility and democratic norms. Silencing those who disagree with us is a sign of weakness, not strength, and it won’t lead to progress. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 7, 2023

Twitchy also highlighted how Obama received similarly critical responses as Biden did.

So... You support insurrection now, is that it? — Rusty 🎙️ (@rustyweiss74) April 7, 2023

There are rules.



First and foremost not using a bullhorn.

Secondly respecting the Sergeant at Arms.



You could be using this as a teaching moment that there are consequences for actions.



You aren't.



Instead you are putting more gas on the flames by your misrepresentation.… — J Gardner 🇺🇲🐊 (@jngpic) April 7, 2023

Hilarious how it is always peaceful when it is your side that is doing it and that’s about as peaceful as BLM and Antifa, burning up the cities — Josh "Common Sense” Barnett-former AZ-01 Candidate (@BarnettforAZ) April 7, 2023

Where was your support when protesters went into the Capitol building, waved in by security, not a single one with weapons, and have been held without trial ever since? When you protect a double standard you’re never on the correct side. And btw, this is what built our country. pic.twitter.com/pZKbkfceW4 — Dr. Dina McMillan (@drdina1) April 7, 2023







