Tipsheet

TN Reporter Desperately Claims Protesters Storming Capitol Was 'Peaceful'

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  March 30, 2023 3:45 PM
Kelsey Gibbs, a Nashville reporter for NewsChannel 5, posted video that went viral showing pro-gun control protesters, who had stormed the state capitol, fighting with troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol inside the building.

The video also showed one protester initially being brought into police custody before eventually letting him go.

As her video gained traction, Gibbs then tweeted, "This was a peaceful protest. I was there and know of no one getting arrested. These students were at the Capitol to lobby for gun control. It was a packed Rotunda. Troopers had to make pathways for lawmakers to go to the restroom."

Gibbs then deleted her original post and reposted the video with a similar caption, insisting the protest was peaceful and it only became chaotic when the troopers had to make way for state lawmakers.

Democratic lawmakers on the floor also disrupted the House proceedings.

