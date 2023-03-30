'Transurrection': Activists Storm Tennessee Capitol Following Christian School Shooting

On Thursday, hundreds of pro-transgender, pro-gun control activists stormed the Tennessee state Capitol days after a trans-identifying female opened fire inside of a Christian school, killing six people.

To recap, on Monday, 28-year-old Audrey Hale, who identified as trans, entered the Covenant School in Nashville armed. She killed three children and three adults before being gunned down by police officers 14 minutes after a 9-1-1 call was placed.

Protesters gathered around the state capitol on Thursday to rally for gun control in the wake of the shooting, WKRN reported.

Hundreds are gathered at the state Capitol in downtown Nashville following Monday’s Covenant School shooting. They’re chanting, holding signs and calling for gun reform. pic.twitter.com/VQqLvsiJBP — Nashville Scene (@NashvilleScene) March 30, 2023

Thursday afternoon, videos showed the protesters storming the state capitol building. Police officers in the videos can be seen trying to hold the crowds back.

Chaos Ensues as Gun Control Advocates Swarm The Tennessee State Capitol pic.twitter.com/Zr0ZgCEeQF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 30, 2023

All of these people must be arrested by the FBI and thrown in solitary confinement for at least a year. Democracy depends on it. pic.twitter.com/j8ehKdTTjg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 30, 2023

TRANSURRECTION: Leftists targeting Tennessee lawmakers block hallways of state capitol in Nashvillepic.twitter.com/qIbsYoNDXL — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 30, 2023

This week, pro-transgender protesters stormed the Kentucky Capitol over legislation restricting transgender bathrooms, gender-affirming care, among other things, which Leah covered.

Transgender & gun control activists are storming capitol buildings left and right today. pic.twitter.com/MJnLRGm3Dq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 30, 2023





Trans protesters storming the Kentucky Capitol have their very own Shaman, and he’s dressed like a demon. pic.twitter.com/lmvFvOvdGq — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 30, 2023

Trans protesters storm the Kentucky Capitol building. Is this an insurrection? pic.twitter.com/ZrdjDq4RIu — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 30, 2023

This week, LibsofTikTok shared a video of a transgender person urging trans supporters in Tennessee to “beat” and “hurt” people who don’t agree with them.

“Beat them. Team up. Gang together. Get people who agree with you to come and fight. Carry a weapon at all times. And yes, you have to attack the police officer.”

Trans activist goes on unhinged rant calling on trans people in Tennessee to fight. “Beat them, hurt them.” @FBI pic.twitter.com/JeEhM68PdT — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 28, 2023



