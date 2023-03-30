Treasury Secretary: Yeah, the IRS Visit to Taibbi's House Was Abnormal
'Transurrection': Activists Storm Tennessee Capitol Following Christian School Shooting

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 30, 2023 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Armando Franca

On Thursday, hundreds of pro-transgender, pro-gun control activists stormed the Tennessee state Capitol days after a trans-identifying female opened fire inside of a Christian school, killing six people.

To recap, on Monday, 28-year-old Audrey Hale, who identified as trans, entered the Covenant School in Nashville armed. She killed three children and three adults before being gunned down by police officers 14 minutes after a 9-1-1 call was placed.

Protesters gathered around the state capitol on Thursday to rally for gun control in the wake of the shooting, WKRN reported.

Thursday afternoon, videos showed the protesters storming the state capitol building. Police officers in the videos can be seen trying to hold the crowds back.

This week, pro-transgender protesters stormed the Kentucky Capitol over legislation restricting transgender bathrooms, gender-affirming care, among other things, which Leah covered.

This week, LibsofTikTok shared a video of a transgender person urging trans supporters in Tennessee to “beat” and “hurt” people who don’t agree with them.

“Beat them. Team up. Gang together. Get people who agree with you to come and fight. Carry a weapon at all times. And yes, you have to attack the police officer.” 


