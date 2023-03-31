More Footage Shows Anti-Gun Mob Attacking TN Lawmakers Inside Capitol

New video taken inside the Tennessee Capitol building in Nashville shows how unruly protesters pro-gun control protesters became once state lawmakers were outside the chamber.

Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol had to escort the members to avoid being completely surrounded by the mob, with video showing the troopers had to shove protesters out of the way. One lawmaker can be seen having to hold on to a troopers as they made their way through the angry crowd.

MAYHEM: Protesters in the Tennessee Capitol blocked a bathroom doorway, preventing a legislator from exiting.



Then the state troopers got involved. My footage with @BreitbartNews: pic.twitter.com/nvus4962XE — Spencer Lindquist 🇺🇸 (@SpencerLndqst) March 30, 2023

Another legislator walked from the bathroom and was similarly berated: pic.twitter.com/0cdScdw8P9 — Spencer Lindquist 🇺🇸 (@SpencerLndqst) March 30, 2023

Despite the unhinged display, some of the media claimed the protest was "peaceful." One local reporter, Kelsey Gibbs, posted video of the chaos, deleted it, and posted it again while insisting nothing bad had happened.

"This was a peaceful protest. Students, parents and their supporters went through Capitol security to lobby for gun control in the Capitol. No one was arrested. This shoving started when THP needed to make way for lawmakers," she said.

Other mainstream media outlets did not air the chaotic scenes in their reporting.

There are violent clashes with police (that some are calling an insurrection) at the Tennessee State Capital in the last couple of hours. But MSNBC ignored the violent images online and touted the students who they claim want to "confront lawmakers." pic.twitter.com/p2gC8xTZcq — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 30, 2023



