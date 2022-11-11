Racist Much? Liberals Blame Democratic Losses in Miami-Dade on Hispanic 'Disinformation'

Disturbing CBS Show Accuses DeSantis of Being A Sex Offender: 'Let the Smear...
Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 11, 2022 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas

Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, Republicans got their act together and really worked to make appeals to diverse communities. In May, as I covered by attending, House Republicans announced the launch of their Hispanic Leadership Trust (HLT). Where Republicans have done particularly well has been in Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio cruised to their reelection victories in no small part due to their support in Miami-Dade counties and Hispanic voters. It was too much for liberals to handle, though.

As Julio highlighted, Ana Navarro on CNN on Wednesday claimed that DeSantis won by nearly 20 points against Charlie Crist, who was running as a Democrat this time, because he "gamed" the system and "created an election police." She then went on to also claim that Democrats didn't help themselves because they nominated "a corpse."

But it goes beyond the hypocritical election-denying. Political commentators on mainstream networks think they know best when it comes to how Hispanics should vote. As results were coming in on Tuesday night, MSNBC panelists were audibly shocked as Steve Kornacki announced how DeSantis and Rubio both had a lead in the early votes, and in Miami-Dade, no less. Kevin Tober covered that exchange at NewsBusters. 

When discussing on MSNBC the overall win for DeSantis and Rubio among Hispanic voters, Obama's 2008 campaign manager David Plouffe called it "catastrophic" and "a massive problem."

The shock and speculation didn't end there. In fact, it got worse. As Nicholas Fondacaro covered for NewsBusters, which our friends at Twitchy also highlighted, on NBC News – the parent company of MSNBC – they continued to marvel at how Hispanics would vote for Republicans. 

Jose Diaz-Balart thoughtfully offered as his colleagues marveled, "I'm convinced that there is no Latino vote. There are just Latino voters, and they vote differently depending on their sensitivity, their life experience, even where their parents and grandparents are from." 

Tom Llamas, later in the segment, also had words of wisdom, "Any assumptions the Democratic Party had about Latino voters, whether it be about immigration or abortion, they have to sort of get back to the drawing board because they're losing these important voters to their party pick, it is not just Florida. It's places like Arizona and Texas as well."

But Chuck Todd had to insert himself to try to agree with Diaz-Balart. He shared that a Democratic consultant told him, "I'm tired. We've got to stop putting Latinos in a box and trying to treat them as African Americans as if there is one issue that will somehow unite." 

It wasn't just NBC News, though. As Fondacaro also highlighted, on ABC News that night, Maria Elena Salinas not only reminded that "Miami-Dade is probably the bluest county in the state," she raged against how Democrats in the state have been "very slowly losing Florida to the Republicans." 

"And really, it's the Democrats that have themselves to blame for this because they really have not fought back," she lamented before the racist takes really came out. "You know that Miami is one of the centers of disinformation, especially among Latino voters. The majority of residents in Miami-Dade are Latinos. And they don't fight back. It seems almost as if they have given up on Florida. And now a lot of people just consider it not a swing state, but a red state," she said. 

Salinas also did seek to make clear that this is just Florida, as a way to almost certainly try to make herself feel better. "So it looks like it's turning red, and the Latinos have a lot to do with that. But one thing we have to be careful, it's not indicative of the national Latino vote. Florida is a very small fraction of the Latino vote on a national level, so we have to be careful not to read too much into this. This is just Florida."

Yes, how dare those Florida Hispanics. Good thing Hispanics in other parts of the country know better, is no doubt what Salinas would offer. 

This is a tactic that Democrats and the Biden administration have relied heavily upon, warning about "disinformation," as if voters, including and especially Hispanic voters, were not intelligent enough or could not possibly want to vote Republican of their own accord. 

Speaking of the Biden administration, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also went with the "disinformation" angle. 

Such a take definitely got people's attention, as our friends at Twitchy noticed.

Other users also pointed out how Psaki was admitting Democrats favor socialism after all.

In addition to being racist, it's also ridiculous that commentators would be so surprised. Polls indicated ahead of time that Hispanic voters supported DeSantis, which NBC News also covered. The polls got that much right, at least. 

What makes such rampant racism worse and unnecessary is that, as it stands at this point, Latinos still voted for Democrats in other parts of the country. Such large, long-term gains take time, though. The networks, Navarro, along with the other ladies on "The View," and Psaki need to just take the win where they have it and the loss where they do. 

