Tipsheet

Ana Navarro Goes Full-Blown Election Denier for DeSantis' Historic Reelection Win

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  November 10, 2022 2:45 PM
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

CNN's Ana Navarro went full-blown into election denialism on Wednesday after claiming the only reason why Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) won his reelection bid at historic levels is because he "gamed" the voting system.

Navarro said the "narrative" of DeSantis being the "king" of Florida due to his popularity is wrong.

"Ron DeSantis barely won in 2018 by 35,000 votes, by the skin of his teeth against a black, progressive, little-known mayor from Tallahassee, Florida. Yesterday, he won by 20 percentage points. Why? Because he gamed the system. Because he turned Florida into an unlevel playing field. They changed election laws, making it harder to vote by mail. They paraded a bunch of people, black people that they arrested for voting fraud and paraded them in front of national media. He created an election police," Navarro explained.

Navarro admitted his administration's great response to Hurricane Ian also helped him on Election Day. She maintained even in Florida there was no red wave because turnout was lower than in 2018.

Twitter users noted the hypocrisy of Navarro's statement since she has called Republicans election deniers in the past.

DeSantis won his race against Charlie Crist with over one million more votes. He also managed to flip historically deep blue districts of Palm Beach and Miami-Dade county red.


