Another Poll Shows Good News for New York Republican Looking to Oust Anti-Trump AG Letitia James

Last month, a poll from the Trafalgar Group came out showing that Democrat Attorney General Letitia James was actually 1.2 percentage points behind her Republican challenger, Michael Henry. It turns out that this don't appear to be a fluke, since the poll released this month has similar results. Henry suggested over Twitter that James would not debate him because he was ahead in the poll.

In this most recent poll, conducted September 30-October 3 with 1,087 likely general election voters, Henry similarly leads by 1 percentage point, with 45.4 percent to James' 44.4 percent. There's still 10.2 percent of respondents who are undecided, but that's an improvement from the last poll, when 12.8 percent were undecided.

The lead is within the margin of error, which is at 2.9 percentage points. That being said, a Republican leading at all against a Democratic incumbent is certainly newsworthy.

James also made news last month for announcing a civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, as well as his adult children, Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka, and senior Trump organization executives. The attorney general is alleging "intentional and deliberate fraud."

Trump communicated at length about the lawsuit over his Truth Social platform.

The family has fought back against the lawsuit, especially over social media. Donald Jr. and Eric Trump tweeted about the lawsuit, both referencing the Trafalgar poll from last month showing Henry in the lead. Former Attorney General Bill Barr also came to Trump's defense on the lawsuit.

Kurt Schlichter, who is an attorney, addressed the lawsuit as well, which he regards as "bulls**t" in a VIP video for Townhall.

The poll also showed that while Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) remains in the lead for the gubernatorial race, her Republican opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), is closing in on her. In the poll released in September, Zeldin was behind by 4.4 percentage points.

With 44.5 percent support, Hochul is just 1.9 percentage points ahead of Zeldin's 42.6 percent. That lead is also within the margin of error.

