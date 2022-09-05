Lee Zeldin

Kathy Hochul Appears to Be Another Democrat Running Scared As Race Against Lee Zeldin Tightens

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Sep 05, 2022 3:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Kathy Hochul Appears to Be Another Democrat Running Scared As Race Against Lee Zeldin Tightens

Source: AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File

In addition to the tightening Senate races, gubernatorial races look to be tightening as well. We've covered how this is the case in Pennsylvania, between Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro and Republican nominee Doug Mastriano. This now even includes New York, a blue state, but one where Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin has nevertheless put up a fight against Gov. Kathy Hochul. 

A Trafalgar Group poll with Insider Advantage shows Hochul with just a 4.4 percent lead over Zeldin, despite how this is a state where forecasters consider the race to be "Safe Democratic" or "Solid Democratic." Hochul's lead is smaller than the 6.7 percent of respondents who are undecided. It was conducted August 31-September, with a 1,901 likely general election voters and a margin of error of 2.9 percent.

What makes this poll particularly telling is that a majority of respondents were Democrats, 53.65 of them, compared to the 27.5 percent who were Republicans and 18.9 percent who were listed as having no party or other affiliation. Over half of respondents, 54.3 percent, were women, a demographic where Hochul is supposedly leading with.

This poll days days after Rep. Zeldin was endorsed by Democrats in New York as well. 

Since the poll was released, Gov. Hochul has tweeted about Zeldin, suggesting she may be running scared as she not only references former President Donald Trump, but January 6th as well. 

The governor late last month raised eyebrows for invoking Lee Zeldin's name when demanding and then doubling down on how Republicans should get out of her state because they "are not New Yorkers."

Robert Cahaly, the founder of the Trafalgar Group, addressed the tighter-than-expected New York gubernatorial race, as well as the tighter-than-expected Washington senate race and the Georgia gubernatorial and senate races where Republicans have a lead. 

He suggested it's to do with student loans, as "No other issue this cycle has enraged middle and working class voters more than this." 

When the announcement came out about student loan debt "forgiveness" late last month, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona admitted to Fox News' Peter Doocy that there will be no benefit for Americans who already paid off their student loans or who didn't go to college.

President Joe Biden gave a bogus non-answer to question from a reporter as to if the move was "unfair to people who paid their student loans, or chose not to take out loans." 

The president's popularity has been rising according to some polls, as promoted by the mainstream media. It's still not that great, though, and a Reuters/Ipsos poll also showed him at among his lowest approval ratings shortly after the loan debt announcement was made.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
As Heckler Interrupts Speech, Joe Biden Doubles Down on Demonizing Republicans for 'Destroying Democracy'
Rebecca Downs
What George W. Bush and Donald Trump Have in Common Is Loaded With Irony
Matt Vespa
Judge Orders Special Master Review of Documents Seized from Mar-a-Lago
Rebecca Downs
John Fetterman Is Commemorating 9/11 Anniversary by Promoting Abortion
Rebecca Downs
Youngkin Slams Virginia School District for Transitioning Trans Students Without Parental Consent
Madeline Leesman
MSNBC Guest: We Are at War With Evil Trump Voters
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular