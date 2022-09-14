Is NY's Anti-Trump Attorney General on the Verge of Collapse?

That would be a coup if this were to happen come Election Day. No, I’m not talking about a literal coup—just a nice upset win against an anti-Trump zealot.

Still, a Republican winning statewide in deep blue New York for an office that usually doesn’t get much media attention would be a nice scalp for the party this election cycle.

Attorney General Letitia James seemed poised to become a serious gubernatorial candidate in the wake of the groping fiasco that engulfed then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a scandal that became so enveloping that he was forced to resign. James was one of the state officials that took the allegations seriously; her report confirming that Cuomo had engaged in sexual harassment was probably the kill shot to his governorship. Kathy Hochul replaced him and took a strong lead in the polls, which forced James to retreat, opting to run for another term as New York attorney general.

James has openly declared war on Donald Trump, focusing her office’s resources on the former president’s organization for the alleged felonious activity. After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago on August 8, Trump sat down for a depiction with James’ office about his organization, where he pleaded the fifth. Ms. James has also sued the National Rifle Association for numerous financial misconduct charges. The lawfare against our Second Amendment rights and Donald Trump is enough reason to boot James. Then again, and I’m not saying this is a quality worthy of political salvation, but she has plenty of Democratic allies as well. Besides the Cuomo sexual harassment report, her office also released an analysis noting that then-Gov. Cuomo grossly undercounted the number of COVID deaths in nursing homes.

You’d think James would be a lock for reelection, but a new poll from Trafalgar has Republican attorney general candidate Michael Henry in a statistical dead heat with James. If we want to get technical, he’s beating James, with 44.2 percent to her 43 percent.

Is James on the verge of collapse? There’s still a lot of time, but it does show she’s vulnerable.