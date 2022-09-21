Donald Trump

Trump Family Fights Back After Letitia James' Latest Attack

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Sep 21, 2022 1:45 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

As Spencer reported, Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James has launched yet another politically motivated attack on President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and all Trump businesses in the Empire State. 

Donald Trump Jr. isn't holding back in his response to James' latest move. 

Eric Trump is piling on: 

President Donald Trump is also blasting the investigation. 

"Another Witch Hunt by a racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who failed in her run for Governor, getting almost zero support from the public, and now is doing poorly against Law & Order A.G. candidate, highly respected Michael Henry. I never thought this case would be brought - until I saw her really bad poll numbers. She is a fraud who campaigned on a “get Trump” platform, despite the fact that the city is one of the crime and murder disasters of the world under her watch!" he wrote on Truth Social. 

Most Popular