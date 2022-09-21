Trump Family Fights Back After Letitia James' Latest Attack

As Spencer reported, Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James has launched yet another politically motivated attack on President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and all Trump businesses in the Empire State.

Actions have consequences. We're seeking to:



??Make Trump pay $250 million.



??Ban the Trumps from running NY businesses for good.



??Ban Trump and Trump Org from buying commercial real estate in NY for 5 yrs.



??We're making a criminal referral to the U.S. Dept of Justice. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) September 21, 2022

Donald Trump Jr. isn't holding back in his response to James' latest move.

Letitia James doesn't care about the law. She's a Dem activist, who only cares about politics.



Here's the most recent poll in her reelection race. So she's now desperately trying to fire up her leftwing base with this BS. This is ALL politics, nothing more.



Disgraceful!!! pic.twitter.com/OY7we3YqjK — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 21, 2022

The bullshit Dem witch-hunt continues! pic.twitter.com/FQM0MZt6Wp — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 21, 2022

Eric Trump is piling on:

Letitia James is not working for the Attorney Generals office - she is working for the DNC… 49 days before her election (newest poll has her tied with a Republican in New York State) pic.twitter.com/xpqVDKbzIN — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 21, 2022

President Donald Trump is also blasting the investigation.

"Another Witch Hunt by a racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who failed in her run for Governor, getting almost zero support from the public, and now is doing poorly against Law & Order A.G. candidate, highly respected Michael Henry. I never thought this case would be brought - until I saw her really bad poll numbers. She is a fraud who campaigned on a “get Trump” platform, despite the fact that the city is one of the crime and murder disasters of the world under her watch!" he wrote on Truth Social.