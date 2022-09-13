Progressives

Rep. Pramila Jayapal Slammed for Including Terrorists in 9/11 Tweet, Again

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Sep 13, 2022 2:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Slammed for Including Terrorists in 9/11 Tweet, Again

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

When it comes to the ways to remember the 21st anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, Democratic politicians have had some noteworthy responses. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) for instance, in a now-deleted tweet, endured heavy criticism for including the terrorists who perpetuated the attack when remembering the amount of lives lost.

Luckily, there are receipts. Sister Toldjah, writing for our sister site at RedState, also has a link of an archived tweet, and the edit history of her Facebook post that initially had that same number of 2,996 people. 

As it turns out, this is something of a pattern for the congresswoman, who included that same number in her 2021 tweet commemorating the 20th anniversary. 

As of Tuesday afternoon, the congresswoman's official Twitter account now has a thread that begins by being about her, as it highlights how her "path into activism and organizing truly began."

It's not until the second tweet that She mentions her fellow Americans, though not by any specific number, and she also lumps in the "the hate, discrimination, and erosion of civil liberties they had to endure" with the lives lost at the hands of terrorists.

The last tweet in the thread promotes a resolution that was last year co-authored with Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who has faced heavy criticism for remarks in 2019 that 9/11 was about "some people who did something." In a tweet that she also later deleted, Rep. Omar, from her campaign account, brought up those remarks again in a tweet in the early morning hours of August 27, 2021, when just the day before a terrorist attack at the Kabul International Airport killed 13 U.S. service members. 

Rep. Jayapal also tweeted about the resolution last year, in a similar thread that is still up, with a particularly noticeable difference being her language describing what happened on September 11, 2001 as "when those planes struck the World Trade Center," as if they flew into them by themselves.

From her campaign account, Jayapal on Sunday tweeted was more so about lamenting a "climate of hate."

Rep. Jayapal is hardly the only Democratic politician to have had an inappropriate response to the 21st anniversary. As Townhall covered, President Joe Biden gave a speech demanding Americans be more united, despite repeatedly demonizing his Republican opponents in recent days. There's also John Fetterman, running for the open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, who held an abortion rally on that day. And Hillary Clinton also praised Biden's attacks on Republicans while on CNN's "State of the Union."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Ernst Bill Would Force Biden Admin to Set Thermostats in Solidarity With Californians
Spencer Brown
Obama Economist: The August Inflation Report is Bad, and Our Chances for a 'Soft Landing' Are Down
Guy Benson
New York Times Employees Discover the Effects of Biden's 'Build Back Better'...and They Don't Like Them
Spencer Brown
New Inflation Numbers Destroy Another Biden Talking Point
Katie Pavlich
Pull Up a Seat: Bill Maher and Aaron Rodgers Absolutely Torch Nonsensical COVID Protocols
Matt Vespa
Twitter Whistleblower: FBI Said There Was ‘At Least One’ Chinese Agent at the Company
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular