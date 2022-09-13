Rep. Pramila Jayapal Slammed for Including Terrorists in 9/11 Tweet, Again

When it comes to the ways to remember the 21st anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, Democratic politicians have had some noteworthy responses. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) for instance, in a now-deleted tweet, endured heavy criticism for including the terrorists who perpetuated the attack when remembering the amount of lives lost.

Luckily, there are receipts. Sister Toldjah, writing for our sister site at RedState, also has a link of an archived tweet, and the edit history of her Facebook post that initially had that same number of 2,996 people.

A tweet by Rep. Jayapal appears to commemorate the 19 hijackers of 9-11, and those who died on that day fateful day 21 years ago. She needs to explain herself ?? pic.twitter.com/TQMLjTBzQL — Teejay (@tuhaikaj) September 12, 2022

As it turns out, this is something of a pattern for the congresswoman, who included that same number in her 2021 tweet commemorating the 20th anniversary.

Pramila Jayapal deleted ONE of her pro-radical Islamic terrorist statements



As you can see, another one is still up below



When will her @USProgressives denounce her pro-terrorist positions? https://t.co/Dzjo0LZq2Y pic.twitter.com/TgaEPMxOeT — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) September 12, 2022

As of Tuesday afternoon, the congresswoman's official Twitter account now has a thread that begins by being about her, as it highlights how her "path into activism and organizing truly began."

9/11 is when my path into activism and organizing truly began.



So much changed that day, and so much has happened in the intervening two decades but our work still continues. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) September 11, 2022

It's not until the second tweet that She mentions her fellow Americans, though not by any specific number, and she also lumps in the "the hate, discrimination, and erosion of civil liberties they had to endure" with the lives lost at the hands of terrorists.

That's why last year, with @RepJudyChu, @Ilhan, and @RepRashida, I introduced a resolution to recognize our history and to rectify our future. https://t.co/SH3pmzacGs — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) September 11, 2022

The last tweet in the thread promotes a resolution that was last year co-authored with Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who has faced heavy criticism for remarks in 2019 that 9/11 was about "some people who did something." In a tweet that she also later deleted, Rep. Omar, from her campaign account, brought up those remarks again in a tweet in the early morning hours of August 27, 2021, when just the day before a terrorist attack at the Kabul International Airport killed 13 U.S. service members.

Rep. Jayapal also tweeted about the resolution last year, in a similar thread that is still up, with a particularly noticeable difference being her language describing what happened on September 11, 2001 as "when those planes struck the World Trade Center," as if they flew into them by themselves.

The narrative on these anniversaries is rarely about the communities right here at home that suffered so much — not only the terrorist attacks themselves which affected every American's psyche, but also the hate, discrimination, and erosion of civil liberties they had to endure. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) September 11, 2021

We have a lot to do to say "never again." Grateful to be doing this work alongside @Ilhan, @RepRashida, @RepJudyChu, and others in addition to those organizing on the outside like @SAALTweets, @cair_wa, @weareoneamerica, & a coalition of post-9/11 groups. https://t.co/SH3pmzacGs — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) September 11, 2021

From her campaign account, Jayapal on Sunday tweeted was more so about lamenting a "climate of hate."

On 9/11, we vow to #NeverForget every life lost on that tragic day. At the same time, we must acknowledge the climate of hate that our Muslim, Sikh, and marginalized communities have had to endure.



Let's recommit ourselves to choosing love over hate and unity over division. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) September 11, 2022

Rep. Jayapal is hardly the only Democratic politician to have had an inappropriate response to the 21st anniversary. As Townhall covered, President Joe Biden gave a speech demanding Americans be more united, despite repeatedly demonizing his Republican opponents in recent days. There's also John Fetterman, running for the open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, who held an abortion rally on that day. And Hillary Clinton also praised Biden's attacks on Republicans while on CNN's "State of the Union."