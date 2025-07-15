Is NBC News Serious With This Story? Now, We Know How the Media...
Tipsheet

Here's What Led to That Slight Uptick in the Inflation Report. Don't Become Panicans.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 15, 2025 2:05 PM
AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo

The Republican Party has another test: how will they handle the latest inflation report, which shows a slight uptick? You know CNN is going to harp on it, claiming that this is the beginning of the massive price hike, thanks to the Trump economic agenda. Some clown in the liberal media is going to blame Trump—we know this. What’s going to be extra hilarious is that a commentator from whacko MSNBC land is going to suggest that Trump’s reconciliation package, or the tariffs, is responsible. 

According to social media, everyone is focusing on inflation rising in June to a 2.7 percent annual rate. Don’t poop your pants, folks. And ignore the liberal noise because that figure is still lower than anything when President Drool-in-Soup was letting his council of unelected staffers run the country. We’re still on track (via White House): 

June data confirms inflation is right on track. The annualized rate of inflation is below the year-earlier pace, showing that prices are right on track. 

Core inflation beat expectations for another month. Since President Trump took office, core inflation has tracked at just 2.1% — levels not seen since the first Trump Administration, when prices were low and stable — and has come in below or at economists’ expectations every single month. 

Wage growth remains strong under President Trump. Real wages for production and nonsupervisory workers are up 1.3% over last year. 

Prices for everyday Americans continue to fall. Prices for new and used vehicles and airfares fell last month, while annualized shelter inflation dropped to its lowest in nearly four years — with prices for gas, fuel oil, energy commodities, hotels, airfare, public transportation, and fresh vegetables all down over last year. 

What drove the modest uptick? It was energy production. 

In general, if liberals want to pop champagne over rising prices, that’s fine. That’s a little weird since you’ll be celebrating working families suffering at the grocery store. Back to reality, inflation remains lower than at any point under Biden, so it’s not a flex. Trump is still a better president, and the Democrats are still sucking.

Eat it, you pathetic morons.

