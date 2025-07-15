Here's What Led to That Slight Uptick in the Inflation Report. Don't Become Panicans.

The Republican Party has another test: how will they handle the latest inflation report, which shows a slight uptick? You know CNN is going to harp on it, claiming that this is the beginning of the massive price hike, thanks to the Trump economic agenda. Some clown in the liberal media is going to blame Trump—we know this. What’s going to be extra hilarious is that a commentator from whacko MSNBC land is going to suggest that Trump’s reconciliation package, or the tariffs, is responsible.

“Picks up” aka still lower than every single month of the Biden administration lol https://t.co/04P0PORfUL — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) July 15, 2025

"There's VERY little inflation as you know. The numbers were VERY good!"



President Trump pushes back against negative inflation reports HARD. pic.twitter.com/A5DevAVEhU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 15, 2025

According to social media, everyone is focusing on inflation rising in June to a 2.7 percent annual rate. Don’t poop your pants, folks. And ignore the liberal noise because that figure is still lower than anything when President Drool-in-Soup was letting his council of unelected staffers run the country. We’re still on track (via White House):

June data confirms inflation is right on track. The annualized rate of inflation is below the year-earlier pace, showing that prices are right on track. Core inflation beat expectations for another month. Since President Trump took office, core inflation has tracked at just 2.1% — levels not seen since the first Trump Administration, when prices were low and stable — and has come in below or at economists’ expectations every single month. Wage growth remains strong under President Trump. Real wages for production and nonsupervisory workers are up 1.3% over last year. Prices for everyday Americans continue to fall. Prices for new and used vehicles and airfares fell last month, while annualized shelter inflation dropped to its lowest in nearly four years — with prices for gas, fuel oil, energy commodities, hotels, airfare, public transportation, and fresh vegetables all down over last year.

What drove the modest uptick? It was energy production.

To be clear, the uptick in the CPI does not appear to be from tariffs; import prices were flat M/M in May and preliminary data shows only a small increase for Jun; the big culprit here was energy - all the more reason why we need more domestic production: https://t.co/yvuuIBjGmC pic.twitter.com/8N91qfm3Ou — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) July 15, 2025

In general, if liberals want to pop champagne over rising prices, that’s fine. That’s a little weird since you’ll be celebrating working families suffering at the grocery store. Back to reality, inflation remains lower than at any point under Biden, so it’s not a flex. Trump is still a better president, and the Democrats are still sucking.

Eat it, you pathetic morons.

LANGONE: "I am sold on Trump ... I think he's got a good shot at going down in history as one of our best presidents ever."



CNBC: "That is a real turnaround because you didn't want to vote for him!"



LANGONE: "When you made a mistake, admit it." pic.twitter.com/eusKGYokpW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 15, 2025

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

