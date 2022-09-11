Biden Tells Americans They 'Owe It' to 9/11 Victims, Insisting the U.S. Needs to Be More United

Joe Biden pushed Americans once again to stand up for democracy on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

He told the crowd that Americans “owe it” to the victims of 9/11 to defend democracy.

“We have an obligation, a duty, a responsibility to defend, preserve and protect our democracy… the very democracy that defends the right to freedom that those terrorists on 9/11 sough to bury in the burning fire and smoke and ash. And that takes a commitment on the part of all of us,” Biden said.

This comes 10 days after the president called not only former President Trump, but his supporters a “threat to democracy.”

However Biden has since tried to save face, walking back his comments claiming that he actually does not feel that Trump supporters are a threat to the U.S.

As he stood in the rain with a black umbrella shielding him from the downpour, Biden reinforced the importance of unity within the nation in order to protect the values of democracy.

“American democracy depends on the habits of the heart of we the people… it’s not enough to stand up for democracy once a year, or every now and then – something we have to do every single day,” Biden said, adding “This is a day not only to remember, but a day of renewal and resolve for each and every American. And our devotion to this country – to the principles and the bodies – to our democracy – that is who we owe those remembered today,' he continued. 'That is what we owe one another. And that is what we owe future generations of Americans to come.”

However Biden is apart of the problem for why America has become so divisive. The Democrat party is the driving force for why Republicans and conservatives feel they have to hide their views in fear of losing relationships.

Among others who were at the President’s 9/11 speech was his Democrat colleagues including DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Rep. Alexandira Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).