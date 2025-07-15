Trump's Most Aggressive Immigration Policy Yet Just Dropped

The Trump administration has issued a new policy denying bond hearings to illegal immigrants as they challenge their deportation proceedings.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons put out a memo directing officers to detain illegal immigrants “for the duration for their removal proceedings,” according to The Washington Post. This move prevents judges from granting bond to illegal immigrants as they go through the process.

Lyons noted that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Justice Department “revisited its legal position on detention and release authorities” and decided that illegals “may not be released from ICE custody.”

Immigration lawyers have criticized the policy, arguing that it would affect millions of migrants — including those who entered the US decades ago.

The new policy is based on a provision in immigration law noting that illegal immigrants “shall be detained.” That statute had only been applied to recent arrivals.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act will provide ICE $45 billion to expand the capacity of its detention facilities to 100,000 people per day to accommodate the policy.

Greg Chen of the American Immigration Lawyers Association told The Washington Post that this is the White House’s “way of putting in place nationwide a method of detaining even more people.”

Critics predict that the new policy will keep people who have children who are US citizens in detention facilities where they cannot get legal help or support from their families.

There are already legal challenges against the policy. The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project filed a class-action lawsuit against ICE. The organization is representing Ramon Rodriguez Vazquez, a farmer and grandfather of ten US citizens. ICE arrested him even though he had no criminal history. A federal judge had ordered a bond hearing, but he was eventually denied and deported.

The complaint argues that this practice violates statutory law and constitutional due process rights. The plaintiffs contend that judges are applying a “unique, draconian policy” that contradicts longstanding applications of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

“They are people who have been living here, all they’re doing is trying to make a living for their family.” said Paul Hunker, a former ICE lawyer. “I think some courts are going to find that this doesn’t give noncitizens sufficient due process.”

