Republicans Will Need a Lot More Ads Like This As the Midterms Approach

The National Republican Congressional Committee launched its first ad campaign championing the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill, an important move as Republicans sell the policy package to the American people ahead of the midterm elections.

“Democrats spiked inflation to a 40-year high, but things are looking up, thanks to President Trump,” the narrator says. “Republicans took action with President Trump to make America more affordable again.”

The ad then lists some of the legislation's key elements that help Americans.

“Passing a Working Families Tax Cut, saving families thousands a year, plus, no tax on tips and a tax cut on Social Security, benefiting workers and seniors,” the narrator continues.

“Trump and Republicans made our economy boom before and we’ll do it again, together. Tell Congress: Keep fighting together with Trump to lower costs,” the ad concludes.

NEW: Republicans and President Trump just passed working family tax cuts



Republicans voted to Make America Affordable Again



Democrats gave us inflation and raised taxes



President Trump and Republicans will ALWAYS fight for American workers and American families pic.twitter.com/suDwGBN7cq — NRCC (@NRCC) July 15, 2025

The ads, which will run digitally nationwide, seek to counter false Democrat narratives about the OBBB, especially on social safety net changes.

Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, for example, has claimed people will "literally die" as a result of the bill's passage.

Hakeem Jeffries says "PEOPLE WILL LITERALLY DIE" if the One Big Beautiful Bill becomes law.



Of course, everything he says is a complete lie because the bill PROTECTS health care for American citizens. pic.twitter.com/SEYYemCQbK — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 1, 2025

The White House has called this "one of Democrats' most disgusting lies."

This is one of Democrats’ most disgusting lies because the One Big Beautiful Bill strengthens and protects the social safety net for every eligible American citizen who needs it. FACT: Medicaid will be strengthened for the American citizens for whom the program was designed — pregnant women, children, people with disabilities, low-income seniors, and other vulnerable low-income families. By removing at least 1.4 million illegal immigrants from the program, ending taxpayer-funded gender mutilation surgeries for minors, and eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse, the One Big Beautiful Bill will ensure Medicaid better serves the American people.

Medicaid will be strengthened for the American citizens for whom the program was designed — pregnant women, children, people with disabilities, low-income seniors, and other vulnerable low-income families. By removing at least 1.4 million illegal immigrants from the program, ending taxpayer-funded gender mutilation surgeries for minors, and eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse, the One Big Beautiful Bill will ensure Medicaid better serves the American people. FACT: 4.8 million able-bodied adults on Medicaid are choosing not to work — and by implementing commonsense, Clinton-era work, volunteer, education, or training requirements, the One Big Beautiful Bill lifts them up to find a better quality of life through the dignity of work. Through work, job training, or part-time volunteering, this requirement will strengthen the system to better help those most in need of assistance. Work requirements are a bipartisan solution supported by Joe Biden. (White House)

In a statement, NRCC spokesman Mike Marinella said the ad campaign demonstrates that "Republicans are delivering real relief while Democrats deliver excuses."

"President Trump and House Republicans are cutting taxes, lowering costs, and putting working families first, just like we did before, and just like we’ll do again," he added.

