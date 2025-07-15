America’s Largest Teachers Union Lost It Over SCOTUS Ruling to Dismantle the Department of Education

The United States Supreme Court will allow President Donald Trump to dismantle the Department of Education (ED).

This includes laying off 1,400 employees at the agency.

Predictably, the president of the nation’s largest teachers’ union, the National Education Association, flew off the handle over this.

“Everyone who cares about America’s students and public schools should be appalled by the Supreme Court’s premature intervention in this case today, which stays preliminary relief ordered by the lower courts. Today’s decision does not resolve the underlying merits of Trump’s unlawful plan to eliminate the Department of Education,” NEA President Becky Pringle said in a statement, describing Trump’s efforts as “illegal and destructive dismantling” that “will hurt all students by sending class sizes soaring, cutting job training and career and technical education programs, making higher education further out of reach, taking away special education services for students with disabilities, and gutting student civil rights protections.”

“Parents, educators, and community leaders won’t be silent as Trump and his allies take a wrecking ball to public schools and the futures of the 50 million students in rural, suburban, and urban communities across America. We will continue to organize, advocate, and mobilize until all students have the opportunity to attend the well-resourced public schools where they can thrive,” she concluded.

According to multiple reports, on Monday, the high court paused an order from U.S. District Judge Myong Joun in Boston. Joun previously issued a preliminary injunction reversing the layoffs and questioning Trump's agenda pertaining to the ED.

On Truth Social, Trump wrote that the Supreme Court “has handed a Major Victory to Parents and Students across the Country” and that the decision gives power “BACK TO THE STATES.”

On X, Education Secretary Linda McMahon said the court “confirmed the obvious: the President of the United States, as the head of the Executive Branch, has the ultimate authority to make decisions about staffing levels, administrative organization, and day-to-day operations of federal agencies.”

“The U.S. Department of Education will now deliver on its mandate to restore excellence in American education. We will carry out the reduction in force to promote efficiency and accountability and to ensure resources are directed where they matter most – to students, parents, and teachers,” she added.

