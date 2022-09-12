Hillary Clinton Uses 'State of the Union' 9/11 Appearance to Sing Biden's Praises As He Attacks Republicans

Hillary Clinton claims she's not running for president again, key word "claims." She still finds herself in the news, though, including for her appearance on CNN's "State of the Union." During that segment, which took place on September 11, she used such a platform to not just applaud President Joe Biden for attacking his political opponents, but did the same thing herself, choosing to even take it a step further than he did.

Host Dana Bash began the segment by discussing how the country came together 21 years ago on the September 11 attacks, when Clinton was a U.S. Senator from New York.

As part of her very first response, when asked about that day, Clinton pointed out that "we have also, I think, been reminded about how important it is to try to deal with extremism of any kind, especially when it uses violence to try to achieve political and ideological goals."

.?@HillaryClinton?: 9/11 reminds us “how important it is to try to deal w/ extremism of any kind … There are lessons still to be learned from what happened to us on 9/11 that we should be very aware of during this time in our country” pic.twitter.com/EgtOPNZcUn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 11, 2022

Bash went on to reference "a striking reminder of how all of America's elected officials really genuinely put party aside and came together after those attacks," and asked if such unity would be possible today.

Clinton responded by applauding Biden, saying "I give President Biden a lot of credit for trying to continue to reach out to people, while still sounding the alarm about the threats to our democracy."

While she claimed "I hope that it will be," her party is doing this cause of unity no favors when they go after Republicans and claim they are the ones who are "an extreme threat to democracy."

Clinton went on to suggest that people are not giving Biden enough credit. "And I wish now that people would come together behind President Biden, who is doing an amazing job trying to rebuild our manufacturing sector, trying to deal with climate change, expand healthcare, and all the other things, including trying to do something about gun violence. That the vast majority of Americans approve of," she said.

Before the segment moved on to Bash asking Clinton about Queen Elizabeth II, Clinton also made sure she got the chance to issue hysterical warnings about her political opponents. "So, we are in a funny position, Dana, because there's a small but very vocal, very powerful, very determined minority who wants to impose their views on all the rest of us. And it's time for everybody regardless of party to say, no, that's not who we are as America," she claimed.

State of the Union did not tweet out such clips, choosing instead to tweet out far less scandalous remarks from Clinton to do with Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last Thursday. Other headlines that the Twitter account shared had to do with Clinton's thoughts on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's claims that the United States won't elect a woman president as people "hate women," her new show "Gutsy," and whether she thinks the Department of Justice should file charges against former President Donald Trump.