After 'Semi-Fascism' Remarks Against GOP, Biden to Deliver Speech on 'Continued Battle for Soul of Nation'

Last Thursday while at a DNC. fundraiser, President Joe Biden likened his political opponents to following "semi-fascism," and since then the White House and DNC have only doubled down on that dangerous rhetoric. This upcoming Thursday, a week after those initial remarks, he'll be giving another speech outside Philadelphia's Independence Hall, this one on the supposed "continued battle for the soul of the nation." It's almost a given he'll continue to go after Republicans at this speaking engagement, which is billed as a "prime time address."

Per official, Biden “will talk about the progress we have made as a nation to protect our democracy, but how our rights and freedoms are still under attack. And he will make clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms, and fighting for our democracy.” — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) August 29, 2022

Tweets and a write-up from Mike Memoli for NBC News, also explained, citing a White House official, how the speech will focus on "the progress we have made as a nation to protect our democracy, but how our rights and freedoms are still under attack. And he will make clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms, and fighting for our democracy."

As our friends at Twitchy highlighted, many responded to Memoli's announcement by taking issue with the idea this administration is so worried about the "soul of the nation" when Biden's demonized his opponents with such intensity recently.

He literally accused 70 million people of being pro-fascist, but yea, sure, go with this.https://t.co/PNdyTWLAZh — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) August 29, 2022

Few are less qualified to speak to the nation about the "soul of the nation." — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) August 29, 2022

Mere days after calling 74 million Americans semi-fascists? — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) August 29, 2022

Republicans are the cause of all the problems I created. End of speech. Back to my vacation home. — Steve Howard (@sckk8514) August 29, 2022

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has been among those doubling down on Biden's rhetoric, during her media appearances and Friday's press briefing. She did so again during Monday's press briefing, when a reporter brought up remarks by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) from over the weekend. In response to the senator expressing concerns there would be "riots in the street" if Trump was prosecuted, Jean-Pierre claimed "we have seen MAGA Republicans attack our country," and that this is what Biden "was referring to" last Thursday.

REPORTER: "Lindsey Graham said last night there would be riots in the street if...Trump is prosecuted."



KJP: "We have seen MAGA Republicans attack our democracy...That is what the president was referring to when you all asked me last week about the semi-fascism comment." pic.twitter.com/VEoqIANKMi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 29, 2022

If anything, Biden will be attacking Republicans even further as the midterm elections get closer. As Memoli also explained:

Thursday's speech comes as Biden is ramping up his travel schedule in the closing months of the midterm elections. The event in Philadelphia will be his third in the battleground state in the span of one week. Biden on Tuesday intends to discuss his plan for public safety and will contrast that with what he will say is an “extreme MAGA agenda” from congressional Republicans that “is a threat to the rule of law.”

While mainstream media outlets tout what travel appearances Biden has made, it's nevertheless telling that Democratic candidates are avoiding the unpopular president.

This includes in Pennsylvania, where Biden was born, and where he narrowly won in the 2020 presidential election. The Keystone State is just one of many where the president is underwater though.

Last week's polling from Emerson has Biden at a 39 percent approval rating among voters, while 57 percent disapprove. Civiqs has Biden at a 37 percent approval rating among voters, while 54 percent disapprove and 8 percent are undecided. Data from Morning Consult released last month also highlighted how Pennsylvania is particularly a state where Biden is struggling, despite having won it.

Democrat John Fetterman, who is narrowly leading in the polls against Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Republican, is also avoiding Biden when he appears in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. This comes despite his own particularly inarticulate campaign events following the stroke he suffered in May.