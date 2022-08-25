Joe Biden Mocked for Holding Fundraiser in 'Safely Democratic' D.C. Suburbs

As we've covered at length, Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media increasingly think they have a chance at holding onto the House and Senate in the fast-approaching November midterm elections, now two and a half months away. President Joe Biden has been saying that for months, including at various DNC events. On Thursday, Biden will similarly go before a friendly crowd, this time in Rockville, Maryland.

Early on in his reporting on the rally, Zeke Miller for the Associated Press pointed out Biden is going to "the safely Democratic Washington suburb of Rockville, Maryland." Miller also telling wrote that this event "is meant to ease Biden into what White House aides say will be an aggressive season of championing his policy victories and aiding his party’s candidates."

Parts of Rockville are in the 3rd, 6th, and 8th Congressional Districts in Maryland, and are all represented by Democrats, including Reps. John Sarbanes of the 3rd, David Trone of the 6th, and Jamie Raskin of the 8th. Rep. Trone is the only candidate potentially at risk in November, and his race is still regarded as "Lean Democratic" or "Likely Democratic."

This event is also sponsored by the DNC. Miller also writes:

Biden’s political event, sponsored by the Democratic National Committee, comes as the president and members of his Cabinet are set to embark on what the White House has billed as the “Building a Better America Tour” to promote “the benefits of the President’s accomplishments and the Inflation Reduction Act to the American people and highlight the contrast with Congressional Republicans’ vision.” ... In Maryland, Biden was set to be joined by gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore and a host of other officials on the ballot. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who is up for reelection, was missing it, according to a spokesperson, because of a long-planned wedding anniversary trip with his wife, but he recorded a video welcoming Biden to his state that would play at the rally.

When it comes to mainstream media outlets and their perceived excitement that Democrats now have a chance to perform well in the midterms, Miller and his report certainly count as an example.

Anything negative appears to be in the past, including Democrats keeping the president at a distance when it comes to campaigning with him:

Cedric Richmond, the former Louisiana congressman and Biden senior adviser who now advises the Democratic National Committee, said if he were a candidate, he’d rush to have Biden at his side. “I’d get in front of the van and become the drum major and talk about all the accomplishments that have happened under the leadership of Biden,” Richmond said Wednesday. “You have a president who just keeps his head down and gets the work done and I think voters, as we kick off this campaign season, will see and appreciate that.” He acknowledged some Democrats might opt against “bringing Washington to their district.” “There are probably a few cases where that may make sense when you don’t even want to be associated with Washington,” Richmond said. “That has nothing to do with the president. That has everything to do with the typical dysfunction of Washington.” He added, “The important point to stress is you don’t have that dysfunction right now because of President Biden.”

As Guy covered on Tuesday, and even The Hill covered earlier today, Democrats are still wary of campaigning with Biden, and it does indeed seem to have to do with his approval ratings.

The RNC released a statement on Thursday on the "out-of-touch DNC favor." In it, RNC Spokesperson Emma Vaughn also referenced Biden's numerous vacations. "In typical Biden fashion, instead of fixing the multiple crises he created, he comes back from weeks of vacation only to hobnob with liberal elites inside the beltway. If only Biden was as focused on serving hardworking Americans and families as he was on planning his vacations," she said.