Vox's Ian Millhiser Reiterates His Truly Bizarre Hatred for U.S. Supreme Court

It's no secret that Vox's Ian Millhiser has a hatred for our American institutions, including the U.S. Senate with its filibuster, and the U.S. Supreme Court. On Tuesday, though, he tweeted something truly bizarre, indicating that "August is a slow month so I'm spending my morning updating some of my prewritten obituaries." The "prewritten obituary" in question was written for Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the opinion of the Court in Dobbs v. Jackson.

While Millhiser's tweet has been deleted, Townhall columnist Derek Hunter's quoted retweet of Millhiser was captured by our friends at Twitchy.

Fox News' Gabriel Hays also referenced the content of the tweet:

The reporter shared an image of a fantasy obituary he had written, which stated, "Justice Samuel Alito, who died on XXXX, was not devoid of any positive traits. He was a skilled attorney and a highly effective advocate for conservative causes." Millhiser’s fake obituary included mockery for Alito, implying that he was a judicial activist while on the court. "Had he spent his career as a litigator, he would almost certainly be remembered as one of the Republican Party’s leading Supreme Court practitioners," it continued. The obituary concluded, stating, "The problem is that Justice Alito was, indeed, one of the Republican Party’s leading Supreme Court advocates — but he embraced this role while he was a sitting justice." Millhiser captioned his screed, writing, "August is a slow month so I'm spending my morning updating some of my prewritten obituaries."

Last month, Millhiser tweeted about Justice Alito to miscategorize his speech at the at the 2022 Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit in Rome last month.

Millhiser also has a habit of deleting tweets, as he did when someone leaked the draft of the Dobbs v. Jackson, which was reported by POLITICO on May 3. That decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade and handed the abortion decision back to the states, was officially handed down on June 24.

Per our receipts, the tweet in question read that "Seriously, shout out to whoever the hero was within the Supreme Court who said 'fuck it! Let’s burn this place down,'" which resulted in Millhiser earning an "insurrectionist" label.

That Millhiser would wish death upon a still very much alive justice who still serves on the Supreme Court is a particularly irresponsible move, considering that Justice Alito had fled his home due to protesters showing up there, with protesters also showing up outside the homes of other conservative justices. Pro-abortion protesters also targeted Justice Amy Coney Barrett's school-age children and a suspect is currently facing charges for his assassination attempt against Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Pro-life pregnancy centers and churches have also been targeted with vandalism and even violence following the leak and the official overturning of Dobbs. In addition to sick tweets from the likes of Millhiser, there has been an overall failure from the Democratic party, including President Joe Biden himself, to appropriately condemn such vandalism and violence.